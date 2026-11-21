Despite Marvel Studios’ best efforts to , it seems that one actor might not have gotten the memo, accidentally spilling the exact release date of when the next trailer will be releasing. While signing autographs, Haley Atwell, who plays Peggy Carter, spilled the beans, saying that there would be a new trailer for Doomsday dropping on Monday—which means that we’re only two days away from (hopefully) unrecycled content, and that’s enough to get anyone excited.

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While signing autographs after the Broadway premiere of Much Ado About Nothing, Atwell stunned fans, saying, “There’s a new trailer, I think, dropping on Monday.” She stopped herself, adding, “Am I allowed to have said that?” But when one fan asked if it was a “thumbs up or a thumbs down,” she said, “I watched the trailer. I was like, ‘This is amazing.’” And when that same fan mentioned that they heard the trailer contained some sad moments that might just leave the audience in tears, the actor replied, “There’s going to be some feelings.”

It Looks Like Marvel is Finally Releasing New Doomsday Content

Hayley, "There's a new trailer I think, dropping on Monday. I watched the trailer. I was like, this is amazing."

Fan: "I heard very sad though. We're going to all cry."

Hayley, "There's going to be some feelings."

Via. cginolfi23

🗓20th November 2026 stage door.#HayleyAtwell pic.twitter.com/6TxzspanAT — Love Hayley Atwell (@HayleyAtwell_CN) November 21, 2026

When one fan begged to know that this wasn’t old footage, another saved the day, saying, “Stage Door at Much Ado About Nothing on Broadway, which opened Thursday night. We won.” It’s also led some fans to theorize that the trailer will drop during Monday Night Football. It’s worth noting that everyone also thought that the Super Bowl would have a Doomsday trailer, and that everyone was subsequently disappointed when that didn’t happen. So when exactly during the day that the trailer will drop is still anyone’s guess, but there are potentially a few options.

When discussing previous trailers and their release timelines, one fan said, “Previous Avengers films received an official trailer a month or so prior to their release. I’m not clamoring for another full trailer, but I’d love to see one, especially since the other trailers haven’t really blown me away. The film still carries an atmosphere of ‘unearned amalgamation of characters from many years of films.’” And that’s certainly a sentiment that’s been making the rounds among the fandom, with fans lamenting the way that Marvel Studios has handled the film’s marketing up to this point, with Visa ads, MLB TV spots that rehash old content, and the Russos even appearing as their own special guests at random events.

And while some fans are accusing others of ingesting mass amounts of copium, claiming that we’re really only in for more of the same few scenes we’ve already seen, the general hope is certainly that Atwell is right not only about the trailer dropping, but that it’s as incredible as she claims, and that Kevin Feige won’t feel too contrary about the news being leaked, deciding instead to move the trailer release date to keep fans on their toes.