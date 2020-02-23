Onward: The Internet Reacts to Disney's “First LGBTQ Animated Character”
Pixar's latest animated feature, Onward, hits theaters next month and stars Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Mel Rodriguez, and Lena Waithe. Earlier this week, the news broke that the film would feature Disney's "first LGBTQ animated character." Considering Disney's rocky history with the LGBTQ community ranging from a background lesbian kiss in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to Joe Russo's cameo in Avengers: Endgame, fans aren't expecting much from Officer Specter, the openly gay cop played by Waithe. According to Yahoo Entertainment, Specter’s inclusion is "a major first for Disney" as the character is "treated almost matter-of-factly in the movie itself, which the filmmakers say is by design." While this might seem like a big deal to some, most people can't help but crack jokes about the news, fully expecting Specter to be another disappointment to the LGBTQ community.
Here are some of the smartest and funniest tweet about the news:
Big "Win"
DIVERSITY WIN! disney's first openly gay character is an ugly troll that is also a cop https://t.co/WOVahmJmUv— funké (@funkemcfly) February 21, 2020
This Prediction
Wow https://t.co/r3aM9SdsCp pic.twitter.com/oLd2dsq4nF— Christian Holden (@moldyfish) February 22, 2020
This Important Question
How many "first openly gay" characters has Disney made already? https://t.co/lBi5NKg0EI— catboy♡ (@renazyk) February 21, 2020
This Unfortunate Answer
i can't fucking believe this is our disney representation pic.twitter.com/nNtI63EUx8— julia ⴵ (@mrvelbitch) February 22, 2020
Some Guesses
Her “openly gay” moment is going to be a bumper sticker that says “EYE love women” https://t.co/wtvRw69oKN— Blake © ™ ® (@NeilNevins) February 22, 2020
A History Lesson
“Disney reveals their first lgbt character” (2013, 2016, 2017, 2020, colorized) pic.twitter.com/bQbvXfbBoZ— Hal is in the air tonite (@halphelt) February 22, 2020
We Want Gay Elsa
Who's gonna tell Disney that if they want points from the lgbt community, they should release a movie about a princess falling in love with a princess, instead of releasing these irrelevant side characters who happen to be gay so homophobic countries can easily edit them out?— 𝕝𝕚𝕫𝕫𝕚𝕖⁷ yes the tweets a joke (@bIinkaholic) February 22, 2020
The True Inspiration
I dunno why Disney keeps pushing the most focus-tested LGBT reps when they already own a whole cadre of queer icons to draw inspiration from. pic.twitter.com/mn9buKTjOT— Stella Fan Account (@KaiserBeamz) February 22, 2020
Onward arrives in theaters on March 6th.
