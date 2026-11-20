When Michael Keaton was cast as Batman in Tim Burton’s 1989 film, everybody was shocked by the choice. Years later, many continue to say how great his performance was and place him high among the best actors to wear the cowl. Controversial casting choices are plentiful in comic book to movie adaptations, but there was one in this legendary DC franchise that would have shook the fandom to its core if it actually happened. Burton had the revolutionary idea of recasting Dick Grayson/ Robin as a Black character and felt that the perfect face for the iconic domino mask was Marlon Wayans.

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The story behind this casting choice and what happened after a deal was reached is wild, and feels like it came straight out of a comic instead of real life. We all know that Wayans was never formally part of the franchise, but if rumor and innuendo are to be believed, he actually left a permanent mark on Batman that was a part of the childhood of many 90’s kids and we didn’t even know it. Even though Burton’s unique proposal for Robin never made it into movie theaters, it may have made its way into the hand of any children who played with Batman action figures.

Tim Burton Wanted Marlon Wayans To Play Robin

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Tim Burton’s Batman movie became one of the highest-grossing movies of 1989, making a sequel inevitable. There were a few things Burton wanted to accomplish in his first film that he tried to add into this second entry, including the introduction of Batman’s sidekick, Robin. The character was removed from earlier drafts of the script since the producers felt there were too many characters already and not enough time to introduce The Boy Wonder, so Robin was sidelined until Batman Returns was in the works.

Meanwhile, Marlon Wayans was a newcomer to Hollywood, making his cinematic debut in his older brother Keenan’s parody of 70’s blaxploitation flicks, I’m Gonna Git You Sucka. His family had some star power attached to their names, but Marlon was a relative unknown at the time, and this anonymity appealed to Burton. The plan was to have Grayson be introduced in the sequel as himself, making a cameo as a mechanic who fixes the Batmobile. If a third film was made, Wayans would return and officially pick up the mantle as Robin.

Once again, Grayson was cut from Batman Returns due to the number of new characters introduced in the sequel. Despite this removal, Wayans was signed to be a part of the third movie in 1995, Batman Forever, but Tim Burton was ousted in favor of Joel Schumacher with the hopes that the picture would be less grim and easier to merchandise. As the film shifted in a different direction, Wayans was dropped and replaced by Chris O’Donnell. Luckily for Marlon, he was still paid for his nonappearance as the character and continues to receive royalties to this day for a movie he was never in. It doesn’t completely remove the sting Wayans felt from losing out on this role, but it certainly helps the actor whose perspective on it has viewed the entire scenario in a more positive light.

“If Robin happened, I wouldn’t be Marlon,” the youngest sibling of the Wayans family explained during an interview with People Magazine earlier this year. “I might’ve blown up and become something different. I might’ve been Will Smith, but then I wouldn’t be Marlon… Everything in my life has happened for a reason, and you may not understand it in the moment, but now that I’m 53, I can look back at that disappointed 19-year-old who got that part and was so hurt that it didn’t happen, and I’m glad it didn’t happen.”

This Robin Action Figure Was Meant To Represent A Different Actor

Image Courtesy of 1989Batman.com

Officially and canonically, Marlon Wayans was never Robin in an onscreen role. However, many signs point to his version of the character being immortalized in plastic as an action figure. Production had already moved forward for toy manufacturer Kenner, who made the previous film’s figures and were hard at work preparing for a new wave to coincide with the release of Batman Returns. According to the legends about this figure, Kenner didn’t get the memo about Robin being cut from the script until it was too late. Instead, they continued working on the toys and allegedly repainted the product to a different skintone while keeping the sculpt unchanged.

Those who believe this theory point out the flat-top on Robin’s head, which would make more sense for a Black character to have than a White one. However, some believe this was Kenner’s interpretation of Norm Breyfogle’s work on the character from the ongoing Batman comics or Tom Lyle’s artwork from his 1991 Robin solo mini-series. Looking at the illustrations from both artists, the figure certainly shares inspiration from those appearances but the figure’s hair is visibly taller and shaped differently than what Tim Drake typically had. No amount of gel would give Drake that kind of height, so there is likely some credence to this belief about Wayans being the basis of the toy.

Unfortunately, there has never been concrete evidence to separate what is fact from fiction, and this could be a case of inspiration coming from both the comic and movie sides. Fast forward to more recent events in the Batman ’89 comic from 2021, and a character named Winston Drake debuted and went on to become Robin, fulfilling one of Burton’s plans that never happened in the movies. As far as eight-year-old me is concerned, I’m still grateful that I had such a cool Robin figure to play with, and I appreciate the fact that whether it is or isn’t Marlon Wayans, that guy had some real smarts to get paid for a role he never actually performed.

Would Marlon Wayans’ career have been changed for the better or worse if he played Robin in a Batman movie? Join the conversation in the comments below and let us know how you feel about this decision.