Production on the third Jurassic World movie has officially started and director Colin Trevorrow has announced the title for the film is Jurassic World: Dominion. Fans have been clamoring for the title for the movie for some time, with Trevorrow previously chiming in to a "Guess the title" Twitter thread last month to say someone had guessed it correctly. If you dial the clock back even further, one fan correctly guessed the title of the movie nearly a year ago while making a joke about the franchise. Twitter user @nathandsizemore successfully predicted the title, while hypothesizing the plot for the movie in hilarious fashion.

"JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION - The year is 2021. A Russian billionaire buys the Toronto Raptors and fills the roster with real velociraptors," Sizemore wrote on March 9, 2019. "Their thrilling undefeated season ends in a surprising defeat in the Finals."

It's worth noting that while this likely won't be the plot of the movie, it's not entirely out of the realm of possibility that such an outlandish thing would be joked about in the film itself. The previous movie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended with man and dinosaur forced to share the world after the genetically engineered beings were unleashed into the wild. In addition, nefarious billionaires had bought their own dinosaurs in the climax of that movie, though it's unclear if they will use them to play hockey.

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION - The year is 2021. A Russian billionaire buys the Toronto Raptors and fills the roster with real velociraptors. Their thrilling undefeated season ends in a surprising defeat in the Finals. — Nathan Sizemore (@nathandsizemore) March 9, 2019

The upcoming movie was also set up by last year's short film Battle at Big Rock, which shows the state of society across the United States now that dinosaurs are roaming free on the North American continent. For Trevorrow, that development means the franchise will do "something that we haven’t seen before."

"In terms of the third movie, the goal overall is to bring the entire saga together," Howard previously told CinemaBlend of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies. "It’ll be the sixth film at the end of the day. For me, what I’m most wanting, other than an undercut, is for there to be more characters from the earlier films."

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt will return for the film, joining other Jurassic World alums including Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, and Justice Smith. "Dominion" will also see the return of classic Jurassic Park character with Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) all reprising their roles.

Jurassic World 3 is scheduled to be released on June 11th, 2021.

