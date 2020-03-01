James Bond May Have Met His Match in New No Time to Die TV Spot

The new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, is set to be the final outing for actor Daniel Craig as the iconic Agent 007. Now, a new television spot for the upcoming film it looks like Craig's final turn will see Bond meet his match in Nomi, a "00" agent played by Lashana Lynch who entered the service after Bond's retirement and is more than ready to give the spy a real run for his money. The new spot sees Nomi telling Bond to "stay in his lane" lest she put a bullet in his knee if he gets in her way.

Check out the spot, as shared by the film's official Twitter account, below.

No Time to Die will see Bond having left active service an attempting to enjoy a quiet life in Jamaica. However, any peace he finds is short-lived when an old friend shows up asking for help, sending Bond back to action and, as the television spot hints, into a world that's not quite what he left behind when he walked away from things to retire.

You can check out the full synopsis for No Time to Die below.

"In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

The film, which marks the 25th Bond film overall, is one that Craig is adamant about being his last.

"This is it. That’s it, it’s over," Craig told Entertainment Weekly. "But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did."

Cast members joining Craig in the 25th Bond film include Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Cary Fukanaga directed the movie from a script he wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

No Time to Die opens in theaters April 10.

