Bloodshot: New Clip Introduces Cast and Characters

Ahead of ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party event on Tuesday night, Sony has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from Bloodshot. In the clip, the cast and director of the film explain how they brought the film to life with character at the forefront. "We had such a great cast," Vin Diesel said. "Everybody was so committed. You could almost do a movie on each of the characters." Also featured in the video are tonight's Quarantine Watch Party guests, Sam Heughan and director Dave Wilson, all part of the emphasis on how much effort the film put to focusing on its characters.

"When a piece of your casting as big as Vin falls into place, you sort of have to then look at your film that your making and build the best structure around that," Wilson explained. Wilson will be on hand on Tuesday night, using #QuarantineWatchParty from the official ComicBook.com Twitter account, offering insight and perspective in regards to his directorial debut with the Valiant Comics film.

"I'm very fortunate to be working with some amazing actors," Heughan adds. "Vin Diesel. Who wouldn't wanna work with Vin Diesel?" In the film, Heughan plays Dalton, an enhanced former soldier who develops a rivalry with Diesel's titular Bloodshot character.

Bloodshot came available for digital downloads on Tuesday after its theatrical run was abruptly cut short following a massive nationwide shut down of theater chains.

How does Tuesday's Quarantine Watch Party event for Bloodshot work? Simple. At 9pm ET on Tuesday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party simultaneously presses play on their downloaded edition of Bloodshot. Throughout the film, viewers use #QuarantineWatchParty on Twitter and Instagram so that the conversation is easy to follow from home, allowing for new friends and connections, as well as the opportunity to gain insight or laugh with a few jokes.

The Quarantine Watch Party will be hosted by Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis.

Bloodshot is available for digital downloads now. ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Bloodshot begins at 9pm ET on Tuesday night!

