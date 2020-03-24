Bloodshot: Quarantine Watch Party Adds Sam Heughan

On Tuesday night, ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party event will play host to a screening of Bloodshot. The Sony Pictures film is officially available for digital downloads, prompting the celebratory live watch along event across social media. Bloodshot director Dave Wilson will be joining the live event by taking over the official ComicBook.com Twitter account and using #QuarantineWatchParty. Now, there is another special guest joining the Party. Bloodshot star Sam Heughan will be in on the fun, offering some commentary and insider info throughout Tuesday night's at-home viewing party of the first Valiant Comics movie. The Quarantine Watch Party is hosted by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis!

How does it work? Simple. At 9pm ET on Tuesday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their downloaded edition of Bloodshot. Throughout the film, viewers use #QuarantineWatchParty on Twitter and Instagram so that the conversation is easy to follow from home, allowing for new friends and connections, as well as the opportunity to gain insight or laugh with a few jokes.

In Bloodshot, Heughan's Dalton becomes a centerpiece of the film especially late in the game. His enhanced former soldier uses a technologically advanced rig which can only be compared to a Doc Ock type of outfit, something which Heughan opened up about experiencing from the set. "We had this amazing suit that was built by Weta and actually initially, when we started shooting, we had puppeteers and all these arms were actually moving and we started to shoot it like that," Heughan told ComicBook.com. "We realized after a while, you know, six guys trying to work on this fight, operating all these arms is pretty difficult, so eventually it was just the backpack and they CGI'd the arms, but actually that makes it even harder because you're having to imagine where your arm is hitting and then reacting to that, but yeah, it was cool and as for the climbing, that was some wire work we did, which was really fun as well." For more of such insight, be sure to follow the #QuarantineWatchParty hashtag on Twitter and Instagram!

Bloodshot is officially available for digital downloads on Tuesday, March 24, with more information on how to download through apps such as Vudu, Prime Video, FandangoNOW, Microsoft Store, Playstation Store, and more. For more information on how to purchase Bloodshot ahead of the Quarantine Watch Party, check out Sony's official site.

Now, there is plenty of reason to stay home, be safe, and have fun together! The Quarantine Watch Party will be hosted by Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis, as well as other staff members including Adam Barnhardt, Evan Valentine, Megan Peters, Joseph Schmidt, and ComicBook Nation co-host Janell Wheeler.

ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Bloodshot begins at 9pm ET on Tuesday night!

