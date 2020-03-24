Scoob! Pushes Back Release Date Due to Coronavirus

✖

It looks like another round of movie delays have been made public in light of the ongoing pandemic. As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, plenty of films like Black Widow and beyond have needed to readjust their release dates. And thanks to a brand-new report, it seems Scoob! and several other Warner Bros. Pictures titles are moving as well.

The announcement comes from Deadline which confirmed Warner Bros. is planning to move Scoob! away from its planned release date. The film was schedule to debut on May 15 but that is no longer the case.

This means fans of Scooby-Doo are going to have to wait a bit for their fix of mysteries. The animated film has been viewed by many as the franchise's comeback for a younger generation. It may feel like it wasn't long ago that Scooby-Doo got its live-action makeover in Hollywood, but it was. The first of the two films went live in 2002 while the follow up releasing a couple years later.

Scoob! is not the only film being impacted by this most recent report. In The Heights will also be pushed back from its original release date set for June 26. This live-action musical adapts one of the plays Lin-Manuel Miranda penned prior to his all-star run with Hamilton. In fact, the actor told Rosie O'Donnell recently that the score was being recorded on In The Heights when this coronavirus began its spread to the United States.

Of course, Wonder Woman has also been shifted, but the studio says it will ensure the sequel makes it to the big screen this year.

“When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on August 14th. We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then,” Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich said in a recent statement.

Now, the wait is on! With much of the United States and the world beyond it trying to contain the spread of coronavirus, the entertainment industry is stuck in a holding pattern. But once this wave has moved on, there will be lots of fun movies out there to watch!

