Tenet Star Michael Caine Has No Idea What the Film Is About

Tenet is one of the biggest blockbusters set to still debut this year, as Christopher Nolan brings a new original story to the big screen. The film made a splash with a teaser trailer and an IMAX-exclusive "prologue" late last year, both of which arguably raised just as many questions as it answered. There's definitely been a lot of secrecy surrounding the film's plot, outside of the obvious espionage and time-travel elements. If a new interview is any indication, some of the cast members are equally in the dark about the film. In a new interview with The Hindu, Michael Caine revealed that he not only doesn't know what Tenet's title means, but he doesn't know the film's plot beyond the few script pages he was given.

"[Nolan] is so secretive he won’t let me have the script. All I had was one day’s work and he gave me my pages. I did my part and shot only with John David. I haven’t heard anything since.”

Given the fact that Caine's co-star, Robert Pattinson, reportedly only got to read the script once in a locked room, that level of secrecy sounds on brand.

Tenet will also star John David Washington (BlackKklansman), Elizabeth Debicki (The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Dimple Kapadia (Dil Chatwa Hai, Dabangg), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kick-Ass), Clémence Poésy (In Bruges, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Himesh Patel (Yesterday, EastEnders) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk, Murder on the Orient Express).

“We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places,” Nolan said in a previous interview. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

Tenet will be released in theaters on July 17, 2020.

