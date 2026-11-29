Brad Pitt has been in some great movies over his career, and one of his best was playing against type in a Coen Brothers release. Honestly, if anyone wants to see an actor or actress doing something unlike anything they have ever done before, watch them when they appear in a Coen Brothers movie. There are actors who fit in perfectly in a Coen Brothers film, with names like Frances McDormand, John Goodman, William H. Macy, and John Turturro as perfect examples. However, there are other movies that turned actors like Brad Pitt into characters unlike anything they have ever attempted before.

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The Coen Brothers’ 2008 dark comedy Burn After Reading had an all-star cast that included George Clooney, Frances McDormand, John Malkovich, Tilda Swinton, Richard Jenkins, and Brad Pitt. While Clooney played a familiar character and McDormand was exactly what Coen fans expected, Pitt delivered a performance completely against type.

Brad Pitt Starred in a Coen Brothers Movie

Image Courtesy of Focus Features

Burn After Reading was the Coen Brothers’ espionage movie, but instead of focusing on the spies and government agents, the brothers decided instead to follow some employees of hapless personal trainers working at a gym. The idea of an espionage movie whose main characters were some in-over-their-heads blue-collar workers was what helped Burn After Reading stand out, while also delivering the quirky dark comedy the Coen Brothers specialized in.

The plot follows a CIA analyst named Osborne Cox (John Malkovich) who is facing being demoted because of his drinking problems. He responds by quitting and deciding to write a memoir, including classified information in it. The problem is that his wife (Tilda Swinton) is planning to divorce him, and she sends a copy of his personal financial records and other files, not knowing that the memoir rough draft was included. When the lawyer’s assistant leaves the CD-R with the info on it in the locker room of the gym, the employees there find it. Thinking it has classified government information on it, they decide to blackmail Osborne, which was a mistake.

The three gym employees were played by Frances McDormand, Richard Jenkins, and Brad Pitt. What was great was that Pitt was not playing a cool character as he does in most of his movies. Instead, he was a meathead and was playing a very mentally slow gym employee who was clueless about just about everything going on around him. From dancing around with his headphones on to getting himself killed, this was clearly Pitt making fun of himself, and it worked out brilliantly.

Brad Pitt Has Excelled at Playing Against Type In His Career

Image Courtesy of Focus Features

Brad Pitt acting like a complete dork in Burn After Reading helped entertain fans, and it was just a perfect example of how the Coen Brothers could subvert what any movie fan would expect from an actor. That said, this wasn’t anywhere near the only time that Brad Pitt was willing to step outside of his comfort zone to deliver a performance that no one could have foreseen. While he hasn’t done anything like the ridiculous and obvious performance he did for the Coen Brothers, he has done some other bizarre performances.

The biggest example came with another director who was a master at bringing out surprising performances from otherwise A-list actors. In Terry Gilliam’s 12 Monkeys, Brad Pitt played Jeffrey Goines, the son of a renowned virologist named Dr. Leland Goines (Christopher Plummer). When he first appears in the movie, he is self-admitted to a mental asylum, and he delivers one of the wildest over-the-top performances of his career when he meets the film’s protagonist, James Cole (Bruce Willis). Jeffrey ended up as a minor antagonist in the film, but it was just a supporting role, one where Pitt stole the show.

12 Monkeys and Burn After Reading are not the only movies where Brad Pitt plays against type. In Kalifornia, he plays an unhinged serial killer. In True Romance, he played a stoner who spent every scene he showed up in chilling on the couch. In Interview with the Vampire, he played the mopey vampire Louis. In Snatch, Pitt took on a role where he talked in a Traveller accent, and no one could understand anything he said. Fans today are used to Pitt playing one of the coolest characters in any movie that he appears in. However, some of his best work is in movies

Have you seen Burn After Reading? Let us know your favorite Brad Pitt performances in the comments below.