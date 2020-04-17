Jaws 45th-Anniversary 4K Edition Reveals Release Date and Special Features

(Photo: Universal Entertainment)

One of the greatest blockbusters of all time is finally getting the 4K treatment that fans have been waiting for. 45 years ago, Steven Spielberg changed the summer movie season with the release of Jaws. The 1975 thriller has remained a classic to this day, and Universal is releasing it on 4K for the first time ever, so you can watch the crew of the ORCA take on a monstrous shark in Ultra HD from the comfort of your living room. The 45th-Anniversary Limited Edition combo pack had been announced earlier this month, but the release date and special features had yet to be confirmed. That changed on Friday.

The 4K edition of Jaws will be available on June 2nd of this year, with more than three hours of bonus features attached to the discs. The Jaws 45th Anniversary Limited Edition includes a 4K UHD disc, a Blu-ray, and a digital movie code, as well as a 44-page collectible booklet. At the time of writing you can pre-order the 45th-Anniversary Edition here at Best Buy for $24.99. A Steelbook 4K version is also available to pre-order for the same price.

Take a look at the full list of special features available on the Jaws 45th-Anniversary release below.

Bonus Features on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray The Making of Jaws The Shark is Still Working: The Impact & Legacy of Jaws Jaws: The Restoration Deleted Scenes and Outtakes From the Set Theatrical Trailer

Additional Bonus Features on Blu-ray Storyboards Production Photos Marketing Jaws Jaws Phenomenon



If you're still unfamiliar with Jaws after all these years, here's the film's official synopsis from Universal:

"Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, JAWS set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town’s chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. Featuring an unforgettable score by John Williams that evokes pure terror, JAWS remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history."

The Jaws 45th-Anniversary Limited Edition 4K combo pack will be available on June 2nd.

