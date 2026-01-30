17 Years Ago Today, This $226M Action Thriller Changed Its Star’s Career Forever (& We’re Still Happy About It)

January is not known for housing the best of the best movies. It’s the month of low-rent horror films (though this year has been extraordinarily solid on that particular front), big-budget turkeys the studio has no faith in, like Dolittle, and mid-budget actioners that are fun but escape the memory rather quickly, like 2026’s Greenland 2: Migration. But every now and then a Cloverfield comes along. In other words, a movie that actually manages to function somewhat like a successful summer movie season offering. It gets people interested from moment one and continues to enjoy success via small drops weekend to weekend.

Taken was another such movie. And like Cloverfield it was a steppingstone movie for an artist. It’s just, in this case, the artist was already well-established in other genres. What Taken amounted to was a compass suddenly pointing in a whole new direction.

How Did Taken Mark a Shift in Liam Neeson’s Career Trajectory?

In terms of flat number readings, Taken took home $226.8 million against a $25 million price tag. It was a massive hit. What’s even more surprising, and a testament to Neeson’s worldwide appeal, is that it was essentially a French film, not an American film, and it did better in the U.S. than it did anywhere else. That’s something of a rarity. Now, of course, the movie is in the English language, but it was directed, written, and produced by French artists and funded by French companies.

Yet its “particular set of skills” trailer really went over with audiences. Interest was piqued leading up to release and, on the final January weekend of 2009, it made $24.7 million. Better yet, all the way through February and March it experienced marginal drops and remained a wide release.

Neeson was not entirely unfamiliar with actioners prior to this point. Excalibur, Krull, The Bounty, The Mission, The Dead Pool, Next of Kin, Darkman, Rob Roy, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Gangs of New York, Kingdom of Heaven, Batman Begins, Seraphim Falls, these are all movies with action elements and, often, Neeson was participating in their set-pieces. But it was with Taken he became a bonafide action star.

While 2010 had The A-Team and Clash of the Titans, those were larger-budget ensemble pieces. It wasn’t until 2011 until he followed-up the mid-budget pure actioner Taken with something similar. And, from there, they have come out consistently up until the mid 2020s.

Specifically, 2011 had the forgettable Unknown. But then 2012 had both The Grey and the regrettable Taken 2. 2014 saw the release of Non-Stop, A Walk Among the Tombstones, and the even more regrettable Taken 3, 2015 had him Run All Night, and 2018 saw him play The Commuter. After Cold Pursuit (the best of this phase of his career), the quality of his action projects did drop. The Marksman and The Ice Road are solid enough, but Honest Thief, Blacklight, Memory, Retribution, Absolution, and Ice Road: Vengeance are all pretty rough. In the Land of Saints and Sinners is worth giving a shot, though.

Neeson has discussed stepping back from stunts-heavy works like these, but he does still have at least two more on the docket, The Mongoose and Hotel Tehran. Will those be his action genre send-offs? Time shall tell.

What is your favorite of those Neeson action flicks?