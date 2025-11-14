After 20 Years, We Now Know What Padmé Would Be Like as a Sith (& It’s a Lot Like Darth Vader)

Star Wars has finally revealed what Padmé Amidala would be like as a Sith. It’s always been one of the greatest tragedies of the entire Star Wars saga; Anakin Skywalker was so determined to save Padmé’s life that he became something she would have opposed with all her heart. In fact, some drafts of Revenge of the Sith actually saw Padmé attempt to kill Anakin when she confronted him on Mustafar, before she was killed by her husband in a fit of rage.

Darth Vader himself never really accepted the fact he had become everything Padmé stood against. He forgot all their disagreements over government and politics, and he never knew the part she played in encouraging her fellow senators to rebel. The Dark Lord of the Sith was undoubtedly shaken when he encountered the rebel cell named in her honor, the Amidalans, who opposed the Empire on Naboo. But now, 20 years after Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars has finally shown what Padmé would have been like if she’d become what Anakin longed for.

Darth Vader’s Vision of Padmé Looks A Lot Like Vader Himself

Adam Christopher’s new Star Wars novel, “Master of Evil,” features an epic scene in which Darth Vader enters a dark side vergence of unprecedented power. While there, he goes through a mystical experience that shakes him to the core, not least because he’s brought face-to-face with a glimpse of what Padmé would look like as a Sith. It’s striking that Darth Vader envisions a Sith Padmé as something so very similar to himself.

“Then Padmé’s smile widens, and now she bows her head to glower at Vader, her eyes narrow slits, the yellowed gaze of the Sith. Her pure-white robes darken, the light within her dimming first to a gray and then going out altogether, casting her form into the deepest black. On her chest and around her waist, small red and green lights flash on, and as a cloak of night grows out from her shoulders to envelop her form, she lifts the mask of Darth Vader and places it on her head. There is a sucking sound as the vacuum seal is formed, and a high-pitched whine as the pressure inside her life support suit equalizes. And then she takes a breath, and another, and another, slow and regular, the mechanized respiration of Darth Vader himself.”

Darth Vader’s Image of Sith Padmé is A Twisted Nightmare

The dark side would have been unstoppable if Padmé had fallen too. As willing as she was to engage in “aggressive negotiations,” Padmé was a much shrewder political operator. As seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, she was regularly a thorn in Palpatine’s side, and it’s likely he’d have targeted her if he hadn’t known the influence she was having on Anakin. Palpatine surely wanted Padmé to die, but according to his own designs. As a Sith, she’d have been the Emperor’s worst nightmare, because she’d have been his equal in Machiavellian cunning.

The entire galaxy, then, can be thankfully this new scene is only a vision prompted by the Force. It is a dark hint of the galaxy as it might have been had things taken an even worse turn, one from which there could be no salvation and no redemption. Darth Vader’s vision of a dark side Padmé is a twisted nightmare from which the galaxy would never have awoken.

