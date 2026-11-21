It’s easy to get nostalgic about 2016, especially when you realize that was 10 whole years ago. Beyond being the final year of “millennial optimism,” it was also a fantastic year for film lovers. Masterpieces like Barry Jenkins’s Moonlight, Denis Villenueve’s Arrival, and Damien Chazelle’s La La Land graced our screens, while even disappointments like Jared Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad became hilarious fodder for internet memes—back when the internet was still fun.

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However, if you look past the best and worst movies of 2016, you’ll find a plethora of films that were critically panned at the time but still have a lot of merit. One is a classic case of so bad it’s good. A few are misunderstood masterpieces from filmmakers unfairly considered past their prime. And another is a brilliant early work from a filmmaking duo who hadn’t quite reached their peak yet. Regardless of the reason, this handful of 2016 films, while hated by critics when they came out, are absolutely worth watching today.

4) The Neon Demon

A psychological horror thriller from Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn, The Neon Demon holds a “Rotten” score on Rotten Tomatoes and was slammed for being all style and no substance. Critics at the time weren’t necessarily wrong about the film prioritizing its glossy visuals, but many failed to appreciate that, here, the style is the substance. On rewatch, it becomes clear that the arguably shallow characters and stilted, artificial dialogue were deliberate choices meant to mirror the vapid culture of the Los Angeles modeling scene the film is directly critiquing.

Elle Fanning’s fantastic lead performance is reminiscent of Naomi Watts in Mulholland Drive and shows the protagonist’s transformation from a bright-eyed, bushy-tailed dreamer into a narcissist. Natasha Braier’s cinematography makes every frame look like a high-fashion editorial, while Cliff Martinez’s electronic score drives the tension. It may read as surface-level satire on first watch, but the film has retained some devoted fans for good reason.

3) Yoga Hosers

The most objectively hated film on this list is Kevin Smith’s 2016 horror-comedy Yoga Hosers, which currently holds 26% on Rotten Tomatoes, although legend says it had 0% when it first came out. The main issues plaguing it are a messy screenplay, a home-movie structure, and low-effort practical effects. Yet despite the initial negativity, the film has developed a niche following, driven mostly by the chemistry between stars Lily-Rose Depp and Harley Quinn Smith, not to mention the B-movie camp.

The plot follows two yoga-loving 15-year-olds working at a convenience store, but when an ancient evil awakens beneath the shop and threatens their plans to attend a party, they use yoga to battle an army of mini Nazi bratwursts known as the Bratzis. The absurdity is exactly why this film is worth a watch. It is by no means a “good” movie, but it’s so bad and so bizarre that it ends up being entertaining, fitting squarely into the “so bad it’s good” category. Alongside the two teen stars, Johnny Depp reprises his role as an eccentric French Canadian manhunter. The rest of the cast is equally stacked, featuring Justin Long as a yoga guru and Austin Butler as the party host, plus Natasha Lyonne, Haley Joel Osment, Vanessa Paradis, and a famous cameo from Stan Lee. At only 88 minutes long, the film is worth watching today if you love camp, B-horror, or teen-girl action flicks.

2) Knight of Cups

Written and directed by legendary filmmaker Terrence Malick, shot by three-time Academy Award winner Emmanuel Lubezki, and starring Hollywood A-lister Christian Bale, Knight of Cups was teed up to be a masterpiece. However, the film, about a disillusioned Hollywood screenwriter seeing a spiritual breakthrough, currently holds a 47% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviewers cited a lack of any narrative structure and so-called self-indulgence from Malick, who inserts his own perspective into the story with little subtlety, as reasons for the hate.

Yet, while it might not live up to the profundity of Malick’s masterpieces like The Tree of Life, it’s still worth a watch for anyone who enjoys his sensibilities as a filmmaker. The stunning wide-angle cinematography is captivating enough to lead you through the story’s allegory of modern alienation, which uses tarot archetypes. Alongside Bale, the cast features Cate Blanchett as his ex-wife, Natalie Portman as his married lover, and supporting roles from Brian Dennehy, Antonio Banderas, and Imogen Poots, with voice narration by Ben Kingsley. For a film initially dismissed as hollow, there’s actually much to glean from its spiritual pilgrimage.

1) Swiss Army Man

Image courtesy of A24

Swiss Army Man was the directorial debut of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as the Daniels, who would later go on to helm the Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once. But before they were Oscar darlings, their early A24 film Swiss Army Man polarized critics and audiences alike, triggering notorious walkouts at its festival premiere and barely earning a “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes. Today, it seems to have transcended the label of cult favorite, becoming known in cinephile circles as something of an unsung masterpiece.

The premise follows Hank (Paul Dano), stranded on a remote island and on the verge of suicide, when he spots a corpse washed up on the shore. He names the body Manny (Daniel Radcliffe) and discovers it possesses strange, Swiss Army knife-like abilities. At the time, it was famously known as “the farting corpse movie,” with detractors criticizing the juvenile humor, pretentious “twee” vibe, and moral greyness involving Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s character. Yet, for audience members willing to embrace the foolishness, Swiss Army Man is a rewarding watch. Rather than using shock value for cynicism, the Daniels use bodily functions as a metaphor for shame, stripping Manny of social conditioning as the film probes themes like depression, anxiety, and social masking. Without Swiss Army Man, there would be no Everything Everywhere All at Once. To understand the creative DNA that led the Daniels to their masterpiece, you must see Swiss Army Man.

What critically panned 2016 movie do you still defend? Let us know in the comments below.