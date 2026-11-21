It looks like that first made its theatrical debut back in 2015. The actor recently sat down with Kyle Buchanan on The Kyle Buchanan Show, where they discussed whether she had a burning desire to return to the world Denis Villeneuve brought to life when he directed Sicario over a decade ago. The answer in short? “Not really,” said Blunt, well, bluntly.

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“I think it was something… look, when we made the film and then when it became what it did…I don’t think it did great when it came out. It did okay. And then it became this cult-classic,” she went on to elaborate. Blunt and Buchanan went on to dissect the film’s cult status, and the hopes that bringing back the original cast would be able to tap into those same vibes, despite this threequel being on the franchise’s third director; Padraic McKinley (The Weight) is stepping into the director’s chair for this one, while Stefano Sollima was at the helm for the second Sicario film, which focused solely on Benicio del Toro’s Alejandro and Josh Brolin’s Matt.

Fans Are Still Eagerly Awaiting More Sicario

Emily Blunt came on TKBS for a totally charming conversation that also happened to tease SICARIO 3. Link in comments! pic.twitter.com/COlPyhFC0J — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 20, 2026

When asked about the reception of the film in recent years and her experience with fans, Blunt said, “Oh, it’s amazing. So I think it just—it’s funny, every time I go through passport control, they’re like, ‘I love Sicario.’ Anytime I meet anyone in Special Forces, security, passport control, the police, they love it. It had such a life force to it. And so they went and did the second one, and I was not written into that one, so I was like… but then I think they just feel that there’s a third act to play, and I love that world, and I love those guys.”

It’s true that Blunt’s Kate Macer didn’t appear in Sicario: Day of the Soldado, but it seems she’s more than ready to reunite the cast for a third run. It’ll be very interesting to see where Macer is now, as the first movie followed the FBI agent as she became involved in a harrowing mission that put her up against drug cartels along the border between the U.S. and Mexico. “We’re gonna have to see,” was all Blunt said when asked how idealistic Macer would be a decade after the events of the first film.

The franchise’s third installment is said to be headed in an entirely new creative direction, with Padraic McKinley and Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) running the show. Narrative details are being closely guarded, but it’s safe to say that both the danger and the drama will be full tilt, with the entire original cast coming back together