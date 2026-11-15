Chris Evans’ Forgotten Superhero Movie Is an Underrated Gem, And Predates the MCU’s Captain America

Chris Evans has been in a lot of superhero movies over his career, and even more comic book adaptations. While almost everyone knows him as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), that is because it was the role he played in the most movies. However, it wasn’t his first superhero movie or his only Marvel Comics movie, and it was a role he got after appearing in several other comic book films. He started out playing the Human Torch in the first two Fantastic Four movies from Fox. He then moved on to star in TMNT, The Losers, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. After he started playing Captain America, he also appeared in the comic book movie adaptation of Snowpiercer.

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One movie that remains highly underrated was an original superhero release called Push. In this movie, Evans played a man with superhuman powers who was being hunted by government forces that wanted to weaponize people like him. It had very similar themes to the X-Men franchise and ended up getting a comic book adaptation that spun off from the movie instead of the other way around.

Push Is Chris Evans’ Forgotten Superhero Movie

Image Courtesy of Summit Entertainment

Push is a take on the superhero genre where people are born with superhuman powers and the governments around the world want to either turn them into soldiers or kill them to keep them from becoming threats. Chris Evans plays Nick Gant, an untrained superhuman with telekinetic powers (a Mover). He has been on the run since he watched his father get killed by a government agent named Henry Carver (Djimon Hounsou). Carver has telepathic powers and can control other people (a Pusher).

Before Nick’s dad died, he told his son that he would have to help a young girl who gives him a flower in the future, and this finally happens 10 years later when he meets a young girl named Cassie, a 13-year-old Watcher with the power to see into the future. He agrees to help Cassie save a Pusher named Kira, whom Carver is trying to capture to use as the government’s latest weapon. The other powers in the movie are Shifters (who can create illusions), Stitches (healers), Shadows (shielding psychics), Sniffs (trackers), Wipers (psychics who can erase memories), and Bleeders (who can emit sonic vibrations and are often used as assassins).

The movie had plenty of twists and turns, and in the end it set up a sequel, although one never came. It also opened up a huge world that was explored in WildStorm’s comic book prequel series, bringing Push into the DC-adjacent universe, as WildStorm is an imprint of DC Comics.

The Real Reason Push Never Got a Sequel

Image Courtesy of Summit Entertainment

Push set up the story for a sequel, including the idea that Nick could help Cassie save her mother and take the battle to the government agencies, using their powers as weapons. But there were a lot of things working against the movie becoming a franchise. The film was a box office failure, making only $49 million worldwide on a budget of $38 million. Since it only made $32 million domestically, it didn’t make nearly enough money to make a sequel worth pursuing. Push also had poor reviews, earning a 23% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 42% audience score, with complaints that it was overly convoluted.

The movie attempted giant world-building with the hopes that it could warrant a franchise that could open up different parts of the world. However, by throwing so much information into the first movie, it just proved to be a little too much considering it was an original idea, and many viewers just seemed lost and confused by the end. There was one other big reason the movie didn’t end up moving on as a franchise.

Two years after Push, Chris Evans joined the MCU in Captain America: The First Avenger. He was the lead in Push, and while the franchise could have moved on without him, there was little chance he would return after his MCU debut made him one of the world’s biggest stars. After The First Avenger, he jumped into the Avengers movies and then his own franchise before ending up as one of the catalysts behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. With Evans back for Avengers: Doomsday, there is always a good reason to go back and watch Push, to see Evans’ earlier superhero role in a new light.

What are your thoughts on Push? Let us know your favorite Chris Evans superhero performances in the comments below.