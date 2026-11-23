In 2026, everyone knows Chris Hemsworth since he’s one of the biggest movie stars around. His run as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has lasted well over a decade, he has been an important part of several other notable franchise films like Men in Black: International and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and he’s a beloved staple of Hollywood. Of course, there was a time when he was still relatively unknown and looking to break out, which is how we got his stellar opening scene in 2009’s Star Trek, where he nearly stole the show.

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That performance helped him land his role as the God of Thunder in the MCU, starting with 2011’s Thor. As good as he was there and as well as that film performed at the box office, it was still going to take a lot for Chris Hemsworth to become a household name. To that point, Thor was the actor’s only true starring role, but that was slated to change in 2012. Hemsworth was part of four movies that were pretty big in their own right, from a big-budget superhero film to a new adaptation of an iconic fairy tale to a remake of a classic war flick to one of the best horror comedies ever made.

Chris Hemsworth Starred In Blockbusters & Cult Classics In 2012

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It’s not uncommon for actors to star in four films in one year, but it is rare for each of those movies to be at least somewhat impactful. That’s what makes Chris Hemsworth’s 2012 so spectacular and why nobody had a year like him. It started with the smallest role of the four, as Hemsworth was part of the cast of The Cabin in the Woods. Despite not being a major hit, it went on to become a modern cult classic and showed the world just how hilarious Hemsworth could be. In fact, comedic timing remains one of the best elements of Hemsworth’s acting talents and The Cabin in the Woods was the first look at it.

The biggest hit for Hemsworth of 2012 came next as he reprised his role as Thor in The Avengers. It grossed over $1 billion and revealed how well he works in an ensemble cast. Thor is often at his best when he gets to play off his co-stars, which was evident there. Next, Hemsworth played Eric the Huntsman in Snow White and the Huntsman, which is an action take on the fairy tale. Again, we saw how versatile Hemsworth could be and how great he is when working alongside a strong cast of actors.

His final film of 2012 was the least successful, as Red Dawn is a remake of the 1984 war movie of the same name. It flopped commercially and didn’t receive the strongest reviews, but Hemsworth’s work was praised. It might not be his best effort but it helped cement him as a star. The only other star who had an argument for having the best 2012 is Jennifer Lawrence, who started her run in The Hunger Games franchise and had an Oscar-winning turn in Silver Linings Playbook. As great as that was, it’s hard to beat what Hemsworth did and how that impacted his stardom as there aren’t many actors who have had better careers since 2012 than him.

Do you have any other actors from 2012 who might’ve had a better year than Chris Hemsworth? Let us know in the comments.