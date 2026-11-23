Marvel star Charlie Cox is known by audiences around the world as Daredevil in the MCU, but he also claims he was interested in playing another iconic movie character: James Bond. Now that Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as James Bond, speculation over who will take over the role after Daniel Craig’s departure has finally ceased. For five years, fans have heard rumors of many potential new Bonds, with some names proving far more popular choices than others. As the quintessential movie spy as well as a charming action hero, getting the perfect actor to play James Bond is absolutely crucial for the continued success of the franchise. While Pattinson’s casting is a strong choice, many will now lament that Charlie Cox was told he was too old to play the iconic spy.

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While speaking with Virgin Radio UK, Charlie Cox revealed that when he asked to audition for the role of James Bond, he was rejected with reasoning that now feels a little hypocritical. As reported by DiscussingFilm on X, Cox claims he was told that he was too old for Bond, and explained that he and Pattinson are not too far apart in age. As Cox prepares to turn 44, the announcement of the 40-year-old Robert Pattinson as the next Bond is sure to make that reason for his rejection sting a little. There are a few explanations as to why Cox’s interest in playing James Bond may have been so readily dismissed, though none are likely to soften the blow for fans who believe he’d have been a perfect fit for the role.

James Bond Actor Age at Time of 007 Debut Sean Connery 32 George Lazenby 29 Roger Moore 45 Timothy Dalton 41 Pierce Brosnan 42 Daniel Craig 38 Robert Pattinson 40 (at time of casting)

What Charlie Cox’s Rejection Tells Us About The 007 Casting Process

Looking back at the ages of each new Bond in their respective debuts, it’s a little baffling that Cox wasn’t even given the chance to audition for the role. However, considering the search for the next James Bond will have prioritized certain qualities over others, it’s not entirely unsurprising that even a major actor like Cox would be rejected out of hand. While Cox’s stint as Daredevil has earned him a huge amount of popularity due to its mix of dramatic emotional scenes and brutal, hard-hitting action, the subtext of Bond as a character is considerably different. Also, just because we can see the many ways Cox would clearly fit the role of 007, that doesn’t mean he’s what director Denis Villeneuve or the franchise’s producers had in mind for the next Bond.

Of course, one of the most important qualifying factors for any prospective Bond is their ability to convincingly play a British spy, and that’s a box that Cox conveniently checks. However, as ideas about the character have repeatedly evolved and varied over the years, the particular vision that the creatives involved with selecting Daniel Craig’s successor originally had might not match up at all with Cox’s talents. Additionally, they may have initially been seeking a younger actor to bring a more youthful take on the character to life — reports suggest Harry Styles was even considered for the next James Bond — but this criteria may have been reconsidered since Cox’s rejection.

Hollywood history is filled with near-misses and what ifs, and the role of James Bond is no different. Many major stars have been rumored or connected to the coveted role, but for a variety of reasons, these castings never came to pass. The one thing that’s certain is that Charlie Cox is another name to add to this list, and perhaps the biggest thing we can glean from his reported rejection is just how delicate a task casting the next Bond must be. Undoubtedly, the process required a massive amount of consideration, with certain ideas likely to have been disregarded or adopted along the way. The process of casting a role as high-profile as Bond was always going to be a complicated one, and while we’d have loved to see Charlie Cox in the role, Robert Pattinson is also sure to be an exciting addition to the exclusive ranks of cinematic 007 actors.

Do you think Charlie Cox would have made a good Bond, or is Robert Pattinson a better fit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.