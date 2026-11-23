When you think of Brad Pitt, what comes to mind? One of the most charismatic Hollywood heartthrobs? His image definitely leans in that direction, but take a closer look at his filmography, and you’ll see just how many different kinds of movies he’s been part of: drama, action, sci-fi, comedy, thrillers, war movies, crime, horror, and pretty much every other genre you can think of. Many of his films are still talked about today, and no two roles have ever felt quite the same.

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It’s great to see how well an actor can adapt to such distinct projects without getting stuck playing the same type of character. In other words, Pitt is extremely versatile. And to prove it, this list includes some of his best performances, showing how much he can bring to every role.

5) Moneyball

image courtesy of sony pictures

At some point, we’ve all come to associate Pitt with those confident characters who know how to get everyone’s attention, but Moneyball is pretty much the opposite of that. Here, he plays Billy Beane, the general manager of the Oakland Athletics, who needs to find a way to build a competitive team without having the budget of the biggest baseball clubs. To do that, he teams up with Peter Brand (Jonah Hill) and relies on a statistics-based approach to recruit players other teams don’t consider very valuable. It’s a movie about baseball, but the really interesting part is watching Billy push back against a whole industry that’s unwilling to do things differently.

This is a protagonist who has to show plenty of frustration, stubbornness, impatience, and even a difficult side because he needs to prove to everyone that his strategy can actually work. Therefore, Pitt knows exactly what the role calls for and brings just the right amount of determination to the character. In scenes where Billy has to deal with his past as a player and his relationship with his daughter, for example, this personality is totally clear. Moneyball is a more understated performance compared to some of Pitt’s other projects, but it’s one of the best examples of how he can also bring ordinary people to life, giving them relatable insecurities and struggles. His Best Actor Oscar nomination for this film makes perfect sense.

4) Burn After Reading

image courtesy of focus features

Burn After Reading definitely belongs to the group of underrated or lesser-known films in Pitt’s career, which is a shame since it’s a fantastic opportunity to see him play someone who’s completely clueless. In this comedy, he is Chad Feldheimer, a gym employee who finds a disc containing personal information about a former CIA analyst and believes he’s stumbled upon classified documents that could make him a lot of money. So, together with Linda (Frances McDormand), his coworker, he tries to take advantage of the situation, setting off a mess. And honestly, how often do you get to see Pitt playing someone who’s such a walking disaster?

Chad talks way too much, has no idea how serious the situation is, and believes that every problem can be solved with a smile and some half-baked idea. It’s a wonderfully ridiculous side of Pitt, and it’s fun to see him embrace it without depending on that typical heartthrob image. He exaggerates his gestures and the way Chad speaks, making him someone who’s always excited, even when everything is going wrong. His comedic timing is also excellent. And considering the star-studded cast, which includes not only McDormand but also George Clooney, John Malkovich, and Tilda Swinton, it would have been very easy for his role to get overshadowed, right? But he makes the most of his screen time and steals the show.

3) Inglourious Basterds

image courtesy of the weinstein company

One of the most famous films in Pitt’s repertoire is Inglourious Basterds, and it’s also where we get to see one of his most daring and commanding characters, although he takes those qualities to a whole different level here. In the story, Pitt plays Aldo Raine, an American lieutenant who leads a group of Jewish soldiers during World War II, with the mission of hunting down Nazis in occupied France. Known for his brutality and for leaving his mark on the soldiers, he’s not the kind of military man who follows the rules—and you can tell Pitt has a lot of fun with the freedom he gets on screen. We get the heavy accent, the peculiar way he gives orders, and an enormous amount of confidence in pretty much every situation.

Moving away from the kind of humor we see in Burn After Reading, things are a little more balanced here, as Also also needs to be a threat. He’s a funny character because of his personality, but he’s still an extremely violent man when it comes to dealing with his enemies. And Pitt also avoids turning him into a more traditional war hero, so instead, we get scenes where Also is provocative and more interested in intimidating the Nazis than in following a common military strategy. Inglourious Basterds is a Tarantino project, so this character feels very much in line with the director’s style, and it seems that Pitt understood absolutely what was expected of him. Even alongside Christoph Waltz, whose performance is the most acclaimed, the actor manages to make Aldo stand out in his own way.

2) The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

image courtesy of paramount pictures

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is not only one of the most iconic productions in Pitt’s career, but also one of the most talked-about movies of its time, as its story is so unusual. Here he plays Benjamin, taking on a more challenging performance since his character is born old and grows younger as he goes through life. And as he tries to understand his condition and find his place in the world, he develops a relationship with Daisy (Cate Blanchett), whose life follows a natural aging process. It’s basically a drama about relationships, choices, and time, and one that earned him another well-deserved Oscar nomination.

We’ve already seen what Pitt can do in more dramatic movies like Ad Astra, Meet Joe Black, Legends of the Fall, and Interview with the Vampire, but this one demands more than an emotionally convincing performance. The makeup and visual effects help show Benjamin at different stages of his life, but Pitt is the one who makes those stages feel connected. He has to convey how the character’s experiences shape the way he sees the world: at times, he has the curiosity of someone discovering everything for the first time; at others, he shows a level of maturity that could only come from someone who has lived through so much. Pitt handles these differences in a very natural and subtle way.

1) 12 Monkeys

image courtesy of universal pictures

If you’ve watched 12 Monkeys, you remember Bruce Willis as James Cole more than anyone else, but do you know what it means for a supporting character to become the highlight of a movie? That’s exactly what Pitt does here. The film features one of his most intense performances as Jeffrey Goines, a patient at a psychiatric institution who meets the protagonist, a man sent from the future to investigate the origins of a virus that has practically wiped out humanity. And as the son of a virologist, Jeffrey may have information related to the mysterious Army of the 12 Monkeys. However, his unpredictable behavior makes it difficult to tell what he actually knows and what he’s just saying for no particular reason. So you can already tell Pitt has quite a lot to show us here.

12 Monkeys gives the actor room to deliver an unhinged performance, with fast-paced dialogue, exaggerated movements, and mood swings that leave you guessing what he’ll do next. And that energy isn’t just there for the sake of it, because Jeffrey has a way of seeing the world: Pitt manages to make you understand his personality even when his actions make no sense. While he had already shown a different kind of comedic side in some of his other films, here he combines that humor with a darker edge. It’s hard to say which of Pitt’s performances is his best after so many years and so many roles, but this one is a strong contender for the top spot—and it also earned him both an Oscar and a Golden Globe nomination.