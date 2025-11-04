Daisy Ridley’s New Movie Is Bad News For Rey’s Star Wars Return

Daisy Ridley just keeps getting busier, and that’s bad news for Star Wars. Over two years ago, at Star Wars Celebration 2023, Lucasfilm shocked the world by confirming that Daisy Ridley’s Rey would return as Rey in a “New Jedi Order” movie by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The problem, though, is that progress on this upcoming Star Wars movie has been glacially slow; Lucasfilm has actually announced and completed another movie since then (Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian and Grogu), while another is now filming in the U.K.

Star Wars’ future reportedly hinges on Rey. The character is viewed as the franchise’s “most important cinematic asset,” and there are even claims Ridley is now set to appear in multiple upcoming films. All eyes are on Simon Kinberg’s mysterious trilogy, which Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has hinted is the backbone of the studio’s plans. Some viewers are even speculating Ridley could even make a cameo in Shawn Levy’s Starfighter, currently in production. But, unfortunately, the prospect of seeing Rey soon seems to have just diminished even more – because Ridley is otherwise occupied.

Daisy Ridley Has A(nother) New Movie

The last few years have been busy for Ridley, who has gone through a string of different projects since her Star Wars return was announced. She’s now been confirmed to star in Kenton Oxley’s Killer Bee, which will tell the true story of Bryony Tyrell, an ICU nurse who became a British MMA fighter. “Bryony’s story is one of extraordinary courage and resilience,” Ridley said in an official press statement. “I was deeply moved by her emotional and empowering journey. I can’t wait to bring her spirit to the screen.”

It’s easy to see why Ridley was drawn to this project. The sad news for Star Wars fans, though, is that Killer Bee is set to begin production Q2, 2026 – sometime between April and June. Meanwhile, Lucasfilm appear to be moving to producing one Star Wars movie every year, beginning filming in August; there’s a very good chance Ridley will be busy shooting Killer Bee just when the next production begins on the next Star Wars movie.

If this is the case, the odds of Rey’s return in that as-yet-unknown project seem to have diminished. At the very least, Ridley is unlikely to be playing a major role – perhaps making a cameo, and that’s about it.

Why Star Wars Is In No Hurry To Make Rey’s new Movie

Ridley seems to be in no rush to make her Star Wars return; the original announcement was made in 2023, and there’s been no movement since then. Speaking to THR back February, Ridley insisted the delays are actually a good thing.

“People have talked about it a lot that the release date often affects films and how quickly things go into production…So, the freedom to make sure that this script is the best way to tell this story is wonderful, and I don’t think any fans would want it to be rushed. The wait will be worth it. I know what George is working on, and he is a phenomenal writer. So, I’m really looking forward to reading it, and yes, it’s all worthwhile.”

Ridley does have a point; Lucasfilm pushed previous Star Wars movies a little too much, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in particular could have used more time for rewrites and restructures after Carrie Fisher’s sad passing. Ridley is understandably keen to avoid that, hence her insistence delays are good news.

There is, though, another factor as well; Lucasfilm will not want to rush this. If Ridley’s Rey really is Star Wars’ “most important cinematic asset,” then there can be no mistakes; it’s vitally important the studio get this right, making Rey’s New Jedi Order movie a sure-fire hit – whether that be Obaid-Chinoy’s story or Kinberg’s. That would certainly explain why even the studio is content to wait on the New Jedi Order era.

For now, Ridley reaps the reward from this. She gets to have a guaranteed future in one of the world’s biggest franchises, while still making passion projects like Killing Bee. For Ridley, this is the best of all possible worlds.

