Is There a New Avengers: Doomsday Trailer This Week? (January 27th)

Marvel has generated a lot of hype with its trailers for Avengers: Doomsday, but is that continuing this week? The marketing for the MCU movie started to ramp up just over a month ago, when a teaser trailer confirming Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers played in theaters before showings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, before eventually making its way online. In total, there have been four Avengers: Doomsday trailers released thus far, with the others featuring Thor, the X-Men, and finally the Wakandans and the Fantastic Four.

The trailers were each released one week apart, and all of them debuted in theaters for their initial run before arriving online. This was a consecutive run every Tuesday until last week (January 20th), when there was no fifth Avengers: Doomsday teaser. Unfortunately for anyone hoping to see more footage, unless there’s a major surprise, there’ll be no Doomsday trailer this week (Jan 27th) either. Typically, the trailers have played in theaters and leaked before official release, and there’s been absolutely no sign of that. The streak of trailers is seemingly over, for now at least.

Update: While there may not be a teaser for Doomsday today, Marvel has released a new trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

When Will The Next Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Be Released?

As it stands, Marvel has not officially confirmed a release date for the next Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer, but the logical choice would be the Super Bowl (which takes place on Sunday, February 8th). This is always a major event for movie trailers, and Disney often airs big game spots for multiple films, including Marvel. If it wants to reach as large an audience as possible, and one that is more casual and not keeping up with all the goings on around the film, then this would be a smart place to do it.

It should be noted that none of the marketing around Doomsday is typical for the MCU, even when it comes to the Avengers movies. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame both debuted their first trailers around six months prior to release, so Marvel is looking for a much longer lead-in this time around, generating some early hype after having some struggles at the box office in recent years. That means it shouldn’t be a surprise there’s been a slowdown in trailers (especially with Avatar having been out for so long), and it’s not a major problem even if one doesn’t drop at the Super Bowl, because the film isn’t released until December.

Who Will The Next Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Be About?

There has been a lot of scuttlebutt surrounding the Avengers: Doomsday trailers, some of it correctly predicting which characters would be involved, some of it very wide of the mark. The biggest in terms of the next teaser is that it will be centered around Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom and, while far from confirmed, it would make sense. Downey is the lead of the movie, after all, and is the biggest star whose MCU comeback will continue to help define the film.

There are lots of Doomsday characters we still haven’t seen, including Captain America, Shang-Chi, the Thunderbolts New Avengerz, and many more, but none who’d get people talking like Doom. If the MCU is at the Super Bowl – and there’s always the chance Sony could be bringing Spider-Man: Brand New Day either instead or as well, though the studio often skips the game – then RDJ in Doomsday would make sense.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18th, 2026.

What do you want to see from the next Doomsday trailer?