Kevin Smith’s Biggest Superman Argument Began 31 Years Ago, But Stan Lee Had the Answer

Kevin Smith has a habit of asking the hard questions of popular genre franchises. In Clerks, he famously debated whether the Rebel Alliance killed innocent contractors when it destroyed the second Death Star in Return of the Jedi. The argument became so ingrained in Star Wars fandom that Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian revisited the controversy decades later, with an Imperial pilot complaining about the millions of lives lost aboard the Death Stars. But Smith’s next movie raised an even more uncomfortable question about another beloved superhero franchise. Could Superman and Lois Lane ever have children without the Man of Steel accidentally killing the woman he loves?

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After the success of Clerks, Smith made his second feature, Mallrats, which opened on October 20th, 1995. The comedy features Jason Lee in his breakout role as Brodie Bruce and Jeremy London as T.S. Quint, two friends who take refuge in a shopping mall after their girlfriends dump them. Brodie is a comic book junkie that can handle almost anything but a healthy relationship with Rene (Shannen Doherty). The film also stars Ben Affleck, Joey Lauren Adams, and comic-book legend Stan Lee. Mallrats was rated R, so younger viewers had to be accompanied by an adult, even though it was advertised in comic books. The film grossed around $2.1 million against a $6.1 million budget before finding an audience on home video.

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Kryptonian Sex Ed

In one of the film’s most memorable conversations, Brodie argues that Superman could not have had children with Lois Lane. Kryptonian sperm could hurt her, and a super-powered fetus could kick through her stomach. His proposed solution is a kryptonite condom but that has its own problems for Superman.

This argument dates back decades before Mallrats. In 1969 science-fiction writer Larry Niven wrote Man of Steel, Woman of Kleenex, speculating on the biological consequences of Superman having sex with a human woman. Niven had thought of everything: Kryptonian sperm, genetic compatibility, and the dangers of pregnancy. The essay became a cult favorite, being re-published in Penthouse Comix in 1995 with illustrations by veteran Superman artist Curt Swan. Eventually, the real-world science of superheroes became a subject for popular science books and college courses like Link Yaco and Karen Haber’s The Science of the X-Men, published in 2000, and Physicist James Kakalios followed with 2005’s The Physics of Superheroes, using characters like Superman and Spider-Man to explain scientific principles.

Smith said that he hadn’t read Niven’s essay when he wrote Mallrats. His inspiration came from Adventures of Superman Annual #3, published in 1991, which depicted an alternate future in which Lois Lane dies while carrying Superman’s child. The joke also drew the attention of producers working on a Superman film, which eventually led to Smith’s involvement with the abandoned Superman Lives project. Here’s a clip of Smith talking about that experience in his one-man show An Evening With Kevin Smith:

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Stan Lee’s Favorite Cameo

Image Courtesy of Gramercy Pictures

Brodie thinks a lot about Superman’s love life, though he can’t manage his own. In one of Stan Lee’s earliest film cameos, instead of arguing about Kryptonian anatomy, Lee tells Brodie about a woman whom he lost because he was too focused on his job. He tells Brodie to work out what matters in his relationship with Rene. There is a touching story behind the scene. Smith created Lee’s character as a fictitious comic-book expert named Stan Miller, but producer Jim Jacks suggested contacting the real Stan Lee. Lee agreed, but he was worried his wife Joan would believe the story about regretting another woman. At Lee’s request, Smith included a scene revealing that the story was made up to help Brodie understand what he was throwing away. Brodie expected to be able to ask Stan Lee any comic-book questions he could think of. Instead, he receives something far more valuable: advice on his own life. Lee helps Brodie realize that winning an argument about Superman isn’t as important as figuring out how to save his relationship with Rene.

Thirty-one years later, comic-book characters dominate Hollywood, and fans continue to debate the science of superhero powers. But Stan Lee recognized the one thing Brodie was missing. Knowing everything about a superhero’s love life isn’t much use if you can’t figure out your own.