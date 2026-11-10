Marvel’s Weirdest Star Wars Character Was Actually Given a Place in the Franchise’s Best Movie

Star Wars has never had a shortage of strange characters. We’ve got walking carpets, little green Jedi masters, and a bounty hunter who looks like he hasn’t enjoyed a day off in 30 years. That’s part of the fun. You never quite know what kind of alien might show up in the next corner of the galaxy. But some characters are considerably harder to forget than others. Especially when they look like they wandered out of a Saturday morning cartoon.

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For years, one particularly ridiculous creation from Marvel’s original Star Wars comics seemed destined to remain a bizarre footnote in franchise history. Fans who remembered him knew exactly why he deserved another shot. Everyone else probably wondered how a character like that ever made it past an editorial meeting. Yet one of the franchise’s most interesting literary projects found a surprisingly clever way to bring him back. And it happened during an adventure that fans already know by heart.

From a Certain Point of View Brought Marvel’s Giant Green Rabbit Into The Empire Strikes Back

Yes, Marvel’s strangest Star Wars character actually found his way into the story surrounding The Empire Strikes Back. His name is Jaxxon T. Tumperakki, and he’s a giant green rabbit-like alien from the Lepi species. If that sounds like something George Lucas might have rejected after one particularly strange brainstorming session, you’re not entirely wrong. Jaxxon first appeared in Marvel’s Star Wars #8 in 1977. Writer Roy Thomas and artist Howard Chaykin introduced him as a wisecracking smuggler who could hold his own alongside Han Solo and Chewbacca. He even piloted a ship called the Rabbit’s Foot. Subtlety was never really the point.

There’s plenty of content out there explaining just how much fans hate this character. He’s pretty close to Jar-Jar Binks in terms of fan reception. Whether you like them or not, they exist, and we just have to tolerate them to some extent. What really gets me is how closely Jaxxon resembles Bucky O’Hare. The latter is actually one of my favorite classic Saturday morning cartoons. But I digress.

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Jaxxon only appeared in a handful of Marvel’s original comics before disappearing from the spotlight. That made his return in Cavan Scott’s short story “Fake It Till You Make It” particularly amusing. The story appears in the 2020 anthology From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back. Rather than simply tossing Jaxxon into another random adventure, Scott finds a place for him within the events surrounding the second original trilogy film. It’s a clever way to revisit a character who always felt a little too strange for the movies. Then again, this is a galaxy where a giant slug runs a criminal empire. A green rabbit shouldn’t be the strangest thing in town.

Jaxxon’s Empire Strikes Back Adventure Proves There’s Room for Weirdness in Star Wars

“Fake It Till You Make It” follows Jaxxon as he tries to leave his less-than-honest smuggling days behind. He approaches Lando Calrissian for help getting a legitimate business off the ground. That’s probably not the worst person to ask. Lando has spent plenty of time making questionable deals himself. Unfortunately, he’s dealing with considerably bigger problems as the Empire closes in on Cloud City. Jaxxon doesn’t exactly get the fresh start he hoped for. But the evacuation gives him an unexpected opportunity to prove he’s more than a fast-talking smuggler. When he spots people who need help escaping, he has to decide what kind of person he actually wants to be. It’s a surprisingly fitting adventure for someone who started out as a walking punchline.

That’s what makes this little story such an entertaining addition to The Empire Strikes Back. Jaxxon doesn’t need to become a major player in the Rebel Alliance or suddenly turn into the galaxy’s most important hero. Scott simply gives him a reason to exist within a familiar corner of the franchise. The anthology already explores the events of the film through characters who usually occupy the background. Giving a forgotten Marvel creation his own adventure fits that idea perfectly. And honestly, there’s something wonderful about seeing a character as ridiculous as Jaxxon get another chance. Star Wars has always worked best when its galaxy feels bigger than the heroes we already know. Sometimes that means introducing another mysterious bounty hunter. Sometimes it means letting a giant green rabbit have his moment. Holy Hutch!