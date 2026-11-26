A joke from the original Twilight movie has been making the rounds ever since Robert Pattinson got cast as James Bond, and now the director has revealed that it was inspired by the way Pattinson looked on that day. In the scene, the character of Eric (Justin Chon) is announcing that the theme of the high school prom will be Monte Carlo, and one of the key elements will be “Bond. James Bond.” The camera POV then moves to Pattinson’s Edward, arriving to school in sunglasses with Kristen Stewart’s Bella. On The Kyle Buchanan Show (as transcribed by Variety), Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke revealed that the line was inspired by the way Pattinson looked in shades on set.

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“That’s the one scene where I was like, ‘Let’s put the sunglasses on,’” she said. “He got out of the car and he looked so suave that he inspired the line, ‘Bond, James Bond.’ It was cool. We did think he looked like James Bond. I guess we were seeing the future.” Four years later, in 2012, Pattinson said he would like to go for the role of Bond, but only when he hit the right age, saying, “It would be ridiculous to reinvent it as some young posh kid.” (Artemis Fowl tried the posh young kid approach, and proved Pattinson right.)

Twilight Gave Pattinson Heartthrob Cred, but He Wasn’t Initially Taken Seriously

IMAGE COURTESY OF SUMMIT/LIONSGATE

As the brooding, lonely vampire Edward Cullen, who falls for mortal Bella Swan but can’t get intimate with her unless he turns her into a vampire too, Pattinson proved he could make masses of female fans swoon over him. Despite the competition from Taylor Lautner’s abs, most of the self-professed Twi-hards were ultimately Team Edward. While The Twilight Saga proved a hit franchise on the strength of its female fan base, though, it was derided by critics and fans of more male-skewing franchises for its dedication to romance over world-building, and seemingly illogical changes to vampire mythology that had them sparkle in sunlight, and gave each one a different, X-Men like super power in addition to the immortality and blood-sucking.

Stewart had already proven her chops as a child actor, and immediately moved into more independent and artsy projects. Pattinson, on the other hand, had an uphill climb to prove to male fans that he wasn’t just Edward Cullen. Working with directors like David Cronenberg and Christopher Nolan, he showed range and toughness, so that by the time he was cast as Batman, fans were only mildly skeptical, as opposed to when Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck got full-on hate. Once the movie was well-received, there was no question — if you can play Bruce Wayne, you can play James Bond. These days, it’s Twilight that’s being rebooted with a younger cast, and they can take on the roles without fear that they’ll be typecast forever, knowing how their predecessors transcended it. (Taylor Lautner’s abs are not available for comment.) Check out the full Catherine Hardwicke podcast below:

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