When the MCU started, it seemed like the franchise would remain wholly disconnected from all the other Marvel movies that came before it. After all, at the time, Marvel Studios didn’t have the rights to heroes like Blade, the X-Men, Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Daredevil, and Ghost Rider. So throughout the 2000s, these heroes appeared in other studios’ projects, and the MCU made the best of their absence, instead giving extra attention to heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor. But of course, things have changed a lot over the past decade as Marvel Studios began regaining the rights to its characters.

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Bit by bit, the MCU has been reintroducing its own versions of some of its missing heroes. Marvel Studios struck a deal with Sony to co-produce Spider-Man films, and Disney’s acquisition of Fox meant the MCU could finally bring core teams like the X-Men and Fantastic Four into the fold. Throughout the Multiverse Saga in particular, the MCU has even been grandfathering in previous adaptations of some of these characters, acknowledging them as universes outside the Sacred Timeline of the prime MCU. But there’s still one legacy actor who should make an appearance, bringing an entire franchise into the Multiverse Saga for the first time.

Only a Few Early Marvel Films Have Still Not Entered the MCU

Much of the MCU’s acknowledgment of previous Marvel franchises has come from two films released during the Multiverse Saga. 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home finally saw Marvel Studios recognize the Spider-Man films that preceded Tom Holland’s take. And despite continual denials from Andrew Garfield, both he and original Spidey Tobey Maguire shared the screen with Holland’s Peter Parker, leading to easily one of fans’ favorite MCU entries to date. Spider-Man: No Way Home also set a precedent that perhaps any pre-MCU Marvel projects would be fair game. That sentiment was confirmed the following year when Patrick Stewart’s Professor X — and Anson Mount’s Black Bolt from the much-maligned Inhumans TV series — appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But following Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was Deadpool & Wolverine which really set out to include as many pre-MCU Marvel heroes as possible. In addition to bringing Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds into the MCU as the title characters, the movie included a ton of cameos by characters and actors in previous X-Men productions. And much to the delight of fans, this tribute to Marvel movies past extended to Wesley Snipes’ Blade, Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, and even Chris Evans — Steve Rogers himself — as Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch, from the 2000s Fantastic Four films. Even Channing Tatum got in on the fun as Gambit, reprising his role from a spinoff movie that never got made.

Thomas Jane’s Return Could Acknowledge the Punisher Films

Even though nearly all of the previous Marvel movie franchises have gotten their moments in the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, one clear outlier is the Punisher film series. As fans might recall, Frank Castle’s vigilante alter ego — now brilliantly played by Jon Bernthal, most recently in Spider-Man: Brand New Day — has a long big-screen history. Although the character has starred in three films, none of them were successful enough to spawn a sequel. Still, the fact that none of the big-screen Punishers have popped up in the MCU feels like a bit of an oversight. Dolph Lundgren and the late Ray Stevenson played the Punisher in 1989’s The Punisher and 2008’s Punisher: War Zone, respectively. But it’s the middle Punisher who would fit best in the MCU.

Of the three cinematic Punishers, Thomas Jane’s from 2004’s The Punisher — a film for which Kevin Feige served as an executive producer — makes the most sense. The film, while not a box office smash, did modest business and has developed a bit more appreciation in the years since its release. Jane even fueled rumors that he might be making a Marvel return with a workout photo in September 2026, though there are no confirmed reports that this is related to anything in the MCU. Still, seeing Jane make even a brief appearance as the Punisher in Avengers: Secret Wars would be a fun way to close the loop on a character who struggled to find a cinematic take that would stick prior to the MCU.

Should Thomas Jane play the Punisher one more time? Sound off in the comments section!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.