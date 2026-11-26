Wakanda remains one of the best corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the time between its last appearance in 2023’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avengers: Doomsday has apparently been eventful. As fans may recall, the sequel ended with two major dynamic changes for the African kingdom, with Winston Duke’s M’Baku taking the throne and Letitia Wright’s Shuri officially becoming the new Black Panther. Though it’s been three years since they last appeared, they haven’t been idle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about their place in the new movie, Duke and Wright opened up about what’s happened in Wakanda since then. In short, they’re both more comfortable in their roles, and it will be seen on screen. For Wright’s Shuri, taking on the mantle of Black Panther following her brother’s death (and Chadwick Boseman’s actual passing) was only explored in the finale of Wakanda Forever, but when Doomsday arrives, we’ll be able to see her confidence in her abilities on screen. Even M’Baku is loving being King, but the threat of Doom and Multiverse incursions makes their stability seem uncertain.

Black Panther Stars Tease Wakanda Changes for Doomsday

“She’s grown, she’s developed, she’s more mature, and she’s anchored in the position that she’s taken up,” Letitia Wright revealed about how the MCU’s Black Panther has evolved between movies. “You see it in the suit, you see in the swagger, you see in how she carries herself.”

We already know from the Avengers: Doomsday footage that has been released thus far that Shuri will, at the very least, be leaving Wakanda; she’s been glimpsed entering a ship with M’Baku that seems primed for potential multiverse-hopping. Hopefully it leads to a moment where we get to see her in action as the Black Panther.

Play video

“Being king is great,” Duke teased about the time between movies. “However it evolves [from here] is fantastic and we’re just excited to bring something new for the fans that are on the other side of the screen.” Based on his answer, we can assume that the three years between Wakanda Forever and Doomsday haven’t presented too many major conflicts for M’Baku to solve, but Duke’s take on the character has already proven to be a fan-favorite and a headstrong leader.

Duke’s tease about the MCU future post-Doomsday is especially interesting since his next MCU appearance is already confirmed for 2028’s Black Panther III. That film is set to bring David Johnson in as a grown-up T’Challa II, , a fight for the throne seems like the best guess any Marvel fan could make.

Play video

The footage from Avengers: Doomsday has also already teased that the Wakandans will meet some of Jack Kirby’s other beloved Marvel characters, with at least some of the Fantastic Four making their way there to detail the threat of what’s coming. These won’t be the only Marvel characters that collide with the Wakandans, though, as we already know they’ll have to once again confront Namor and the Atlanteans.

This will not only pick up the thread from Wakanda Forever that concluded with a peaceful alliance between the two nations, but seems primed to seed out the comic book storyline about their continued strife. In any event, the confrontation between the Shuri, M’Baku, and Namor may be the piece of MCU that some fans are most eager to see play out in Doomsday, since we’ve haven’t even had a breadcrumb of lore in three years.