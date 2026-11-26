As modern holiday classics go, it’s hard to find one more iconic than Home Alone. The 1990 made young Macaulay Culkin a household name in a story of an eight-year-old boy accidentally left behind as his family rushes off on a Christmas vacation to Paris and finds himself defending his home against a pair of robbers to hilarious result. It’s delightful, it’s heartfelt, it’s hilarious and while it ultimately spawned a franchise, for years fans have wanted a proper legacy sequel in which Culkin returned as Kevin. We’re finally getting our wish with the recent announcement that such a film is in the works at Disney and we’re excited to be sure, but it’s a bittersweet excitement that already has me emotional.

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When the new Home Alone arrives, you can count me as one of the first people in line for tickets. The idea Culkin shared — about Kevin being a father now, but one who needs to reconnect with his child and finds himself the one locked out and having to face traps set by his son — seems to be what Disney is rolling with and it’s sounds great. But even if it’s a great movie, there’s going to be something missing — and no matter how that absence is addressed, it’s going to destroy me.

Catherine O’Hara Was the Soul of Home Alone

Earlier this year, we lost Catherine O’Hara at the age of 71 and while she was an incredible performer who left us all a glorious legacy of work, for many she will always be our movie mom thanks to her role as Kate McCallister, Kevin’s mom, in Home Alone. Even when watching Home Alone through a child’s eyes — as I certainly did when the movie debuted in 1990 — her presence was the comforting and resonant one. A stressed, harried mom trying to have everything together in order to get her family to their Christmas destination, Kate is a mom, doing mom things, being mom-like and every kid can relate to Kevin telling her he wishes the family would simply disappear. I would have yelled at her, too and then been oh so glad to see her later on.

Watching the film as an adult, O’Hara’s Kate is even more powerful. I see in her the stress and the challenges of her having to deal with her own children, the extended family, and the strain of having everything together to do holiday travel. But I also see in her the real panic, the actual terror, and most of all the gut-wrenching guilt at the realization that one of her babies has been left behind and while she is technically powerless to do a damn thing about it, she somehow manifests that power to get home to him. Forget a mom lifting a car off a toddler; Kate McCallister’s relentless effort to cross a whole ocean to get back to her son gets me every single time. O’Hara’s performance radiates a mother’s love in a way that so rarely gets expressed on film. Knowing that she won’t be there to still give that love to Kevin in his role as a father just hurts my soul.

There Will No Doubt Be a Tribute to O’Hara and I’m Already Sobbing

I know that the Home Alone sequel won’t pass without honoring O’Hara. Not only did the original film’s director Chris Columbus refer to her as half the film’s DNA, but she also meant a lot to Culkin personally — his tribute to her on social media after her passing, calling her “Mama,” still emotionally devastates me. But I also know that that however they do it, it’s going to hurt. In a very real way, grown Kevin will truly be “Home Alone” if Kate has passed on. It will hurt to see Kevin in the parental role, to see him be worried, to feel parental guilt and know that it’s something Kate did first. In a sense, Kevin’s journey will be the real tribute, however the film’s story plays out.

But even if all we get is a photo somewhere in the background, or a heartfelt moment where Kevin talks about his own “home alone” experience, or just a simple “in loving memory” moment at the credits, there isn’t going to be a dry eye in the theater and we’ll all come away feeling like just a little something is missing. Home Alone might be Kevin’s adventure, but it was Kate’s story — and man we wish O’Hara were still here with us to be a part of its next chapter.

I’m already stockpiling tissues for the next Home Alone movie and it’s just in development so how are you holding up? Let me know in the comments, or head over to the forum to let us know how you think the new Home Alone should honor O’Hara.