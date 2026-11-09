The Best Thriller of the 2000s Turns 19, And Years Later, Four of Its Five Stars Joined Marvel & DC

The Coen brothers are a directing duo that has made some of the best films of the past few decades, and one of their best movies just turned 19 years old. The directing duo behind Raising Arizona, Fargo, and The Big Lebowski came into the 21st century swinging with 2000’s O Brother, Where Art Thou?, but after 2003’s Intolerable Cruelty and 2004’s The Ladykillers, some fans were worried that they had lost their magic.

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However, the Coens responded to this criticism by releasing a 2007 thriller, one that subverted their typical comedic tone. Instead, this dark crime drama became one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the decade, with it even winning the Academy Award for Best Picture.

No Country For Old Men Hit Theaters 19 Years Ago Today

Image courtesy of Miramax Films

On November 9, 2007, No Country for Old Men hit theaters, and it has since gone down in history as one of the Coen brothers’ best films. Based on Cormac McCarthy’s 2005 novel of the same name, the film tells the story of Josh Brolin’s Llewelyn Moss, a hunter who comes across the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong. While examining the scene, Moss finds a briefcase containing $2 million, which he decides to keep. However, the rightful owner of the money hires a psychotic hitman, Javier Bardem’s Anton Chigurh, to get the money back. Meanwhile, Tommy Lee Jones’ Sheriff Ed Tom Bell investigates the situation, pursuing both individuals.

No Country for Old Men was a hit upon its release, with it earning $171.6 million against a budget of $25 million, and its popularity has only grown since. The film was praised by critics due to its dark script, intriguing characters, and gorgeous cinematography. It currently holds 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it was an awards season darling. At the 80th Academy Awards, No Country for Old Men was nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing, and it won Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor for Bardem, Best Director, and Best Picture.

Since its release, No Country for Old Men has become one of the most beloved films of the 2000s. It is considered to be one of the greatest thrillers of all time and features career-defining performances from all three of its main actors. Bardem’s performance was especially beloved, with it helping to launch the actor into the spotlight in the United States. Bardem has gone on to appear in films like Eat Pray Love, Dune, Being the Ricardos, and the 2023 live-action The Little Mermaid remake.

No Country for Old Men hasn’t aged a day since its release, and after nearly two decades, the Coen brothers haven’t been able to make a film that surpasses it. It is easily the best adaptation of one of McCarthy’s novels, and it is one of the most influential and beloved films of the 2000s. If you haven’t seen it, No Country for Old Men is a must-watch, and if you have seen it, you’ll probably enjoy watching it again.

The No Country For Old Men Cast Features Multiple Marvel & DC Stars

No Country for Old Men‘s 2007 release date meant that it came out only one year before the launch of the MCU, with the film just barely predating the modern superhero movie explosion. Since the film’s release, four of the film’s main actors have gone on to appear in Marvel and DC projects, showing how No Country for Old Men helped many of these actors become major stars.

The first comic book role for a No Country alum came in 2010, when Josh Brolin starred as the titular monster hunter in DC’s Jonah Hex. Later, Brolin would make his debut as Thanos, the big bad of the Infinity Saga in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, a role he would reprise in Infinity War and Endgame. On top of that, Brolin portrayed Cable in 2018’s Deadpool 2, marking his third role in a Marvel or DC project.

Meanwhile, Tommy Lee Jones appeared in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, where he portrayed Colonel Chester Phillips, the head of the MCU’s Super Soldier project. Woody Harrelson, who plays Carson Wells in No Country for Old Men, plays Cletus Kasady, the supervillain known as Carnage in 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Finally, Kelly Macdonald, the actor behind Carla Jean Moss, appeared in 2026’s Lanterns as Sheriff Kerry Kane.

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