The Biggest DCU Batman Fancast Would Be Perfect for Recasting a Divisive Nolan Villain

One hero is getting all of the DC Universe‘s attention at the moment. Superman, starring David Corenswet in the lead role, introduces a new take on the hero — one who enjoys helping people more than fighting bad guys. The Man of Steel makes such an impact on the world that Lex Luthor pulls out all the stops to take him out, even going as far as to open up a dimensional rift in the middle of Metropolis. That foolish move becomes a major plot point in Peacemaker Season 2, as Rick Flag Sr. heeds Luthor’s warning that metahumans pose a major threat to Earth.

With the “Salvation” story being at the center of the Superman Saga that James Gunn and Co. are currently working on, it’s easy to forget that other characters are on the way. There’s even a Batman movie in the works that’s flying under the radar because it doesn’t have a star yet. Fans have been trying to convince the powers that be to give one specific actor a look, but they’re not the best fit. The DCU is the right franchise for them, though, because they could be the perfect fit for a new take on the most lackluster villain in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy.

This Potential Batman Actor Is More Villain Than Hero

Casting Batman is one of the toughest tasks in Hollywood. Since Bruce Wayne and his heroic alter-ego are so different, the job is essentially casting two characters and hoping that one actor can pull off both. Some performers, such as George Clooney, have the billionaire playboy side down pat, while others, like Ben Affleck, only excel when they’re in the suit. The DCU’s goal is to find someone who can master all the Batman elements, and one name that continues to pop up for the position is Alan Ritchson.

The star of Prime Video’s Reacher is a hulking presence, towering over just about every actor he throws down with. But he’s not only good at fighting people, as the titular drifter is also an expert tactician who can talk his way out of any situation. It all sounds very Batman, but Ritchson continues to make it clear he doesn’t see the character in his future. That’s probably for the best because there’s one Batman villain in desperate need of an actor with some range to help bring them to life in the DCU: Bane.

The Movies Just Can’t Seem to Get Bane Right

Bane’s first live-action appearance comes in the much-maligned Batman & Robin. Acting as Poison Ivy’s muscle, he does very little talking, focusing solely on crushing the Caped Crusader and his sidekicks. There are very few redeemable things about Batman & Robin, so it’s hard to blame Bane for not being his self. Christopher Nolan, on the other hand, usually holds himself to a pretty high standard, so it’s a shame that not even a filmmaker of his caliber can do Bane justice. The Dark Knight Rises‘ Bane once again ends up being a pawn in another villain’s scheme, and it’s hard to move past the ridiculous voice that Tom Hardy decides to give his character.

If Ritchson can find time in his busy schedule to take some Venom, he can take all of the qualities that make him a good candidate for Batman and apply them to Bane. Neither Batman & Robin nor The Dark Knight Rises does a good job of letting Bane use his big brain, which is just as important as his strength in the comics. That would be a problem of the past if Ritchson joins the fold because he doesn’t just play meatheads with an axe to grind.

