The DCU Already Set Up A Major Problem For The Franchise’s First Super Team

A shocking twist at the end of Peacemaker season 2 introduced a huge problem for the first superhero team of the DC Universe. Since James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DCU kicked off in 2024, several teams have already been introduced, including the Justice Gang, the heroes of Checkmate, and a whole family of Kryptonians. The very first superhero team seen in the new franchise, however, have already been confirmed to be returning, but their next adventure in the DCU might face a surprising new challenge after Rick Flag Sr.’s controversial turn to villainy.

Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. helped form and fight alongside Task Force M in the DCU’s first project, the animated Creature Commandos series. This suggested he had no problem whatsoever hanging around metahumans, but Peacemaker season 2 has instead implied that this, in fact, is not the case. When Task Force M returns in the already-confirmed Creature Commandos season 2, Rick Flag’s turn to darkness could pose a huge problem for them, as they may become targets for his new interplanetary prison scheme.

Why Rick Flag Sr. Might Be After the Creature Commandos in Season 2

Rick Flag Sr. ended Creature Commandos season 1 with a strong relationship to Task Force M. He introduced the Bride (Indira Varma) to her new team’s line-up, setting them up for another adventure, seemingly with Flag’s involvement. However, Flag’s evolution as the Director of ARGUS in Peacemaker season 2 has made this ever more unlikely. Flag’s vendetta against Christopher Smith (John Cena) grew out of control in Peacemaker, pushing him to partner with Superman villain Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and acquire the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, where he discovered the alternate dimension of Salvation.

Peacemaker season 2’s finale revealed that Flag and ARGUS intended to use Salvation as a prison for metahumans, ensuring they couldn’t pose a problem on Earth. Peacemaker, despite not being a metahuman, became Salvation’s first resident, but Flag apparently intends on sending many more superpowered heroes and villains to the prison world in the DCU’s future. It seems unlikely that Flag will make exceptions for metahumans who he may consider his friends, which means the members of Task Force M could be in the firing line in Creature Commandos season 2.

The second season of the DCU’s animated series could follow Rick Flag Sr.’s rampage against the Creature Commandos. He could hunt them down and capture them, intending to send them all to Salvation, where they may join forces with Christopher Smith. Flag would be the perfect antagonist for Creature Commandos season 2, but this could put some of our favorite monsters and mischief-makers in jeopardy.

