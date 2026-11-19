The 1990s were truly a great decade for sci-fi. The era gave audiences some truly inventive original stories, iconic reboots and adaptations, and not only made good use of advances in technology that made special effects truly outstanding but worked to push those effects to the next level. Despite the decade being a golden age for the sci-fi genre, however, not ever film was a success. There were some notable flops that suffered at both the box office and with audiences, but when it comes to one much-maligned 1998 film, it was better than we gave it credit for at the time and it’s a hill I’m willing to die on.

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Lost in Space opened in theaters on April 3, 1998, and despite opening in the top spot at the box office — and dethroning Titanic which had held the spot for 15 weeks at that point — the film quickly turned into a box office disappointment, making just over $136 million globally against an $80 million budget. The film was also savaged by critics with Roger Ebert notable calling the film “dim-witted” but despite not winning the masses or critics over, the film is much sharper than you might recall, a great popcorn movie, and it has an incredible cast, including Gary Oldman who delivered one of the most unhinged performances of his career — and it’s truly great.

Lost in Space Took ‘60s Camp and Went Dark With It

1998’s Lost in Space is an adaptation of the iconic 1960s television series of the same name, a series which was itself a loose adaptation of The Swiss Family Robinson just in space. It follows the Robinson family that embark on a journey to the stars, headed to a nearby star system to ready a new world for mass-emigration from an Earth that is rapidly becoming uninhabitable. However, on their way, they are thrown off course by a mutant terrorist group saboteur and have to figure out how to make it home. The film stars Gary Oldman, William Hurt, Matt LeBlac, Mimi Rogers, Heather Graham, Lacey Chabert, and Jared Harris.

While the 1960s series was campy and fun, the movie takes the concept and goes much more serious and a bit darker with it. The film preserves the idea of sabotage sending the Robinson’s off course, but there is something more sinister about things in the movie, and something a bit creepier about Doctor Zachary Smith (Oldman), the family physician who turns out to be a spy. The darkness is also present in the film’s overall visuals and aesthetic. That is something that was really cool about the 1990s in sci-fi, especially the late 1990s. It was visually darker and an interesting mix of both slick and gritty, and it was something that Lost in Space actually did very well. The film also had genuinely great practical effects and highly detailed sets. Sure, CGI had a place and Industrial Light & Magic was behind some of the best effects of the movie, but there is nothing quite like the sets. When you look at the Jupiter II spaceship the Robinsons are on, that is something they built with a 70-foot model and the interior? Fully created on set. Even before the story starts to get weird (oh, and it gets weird), the film is a visual delight.

The Story Gets Strange, But Oldman’s Performance is Pure Gold

But while Lost in Space looks incredibly well done (and holds up surprisingly well in that regard) the thing that I think most people failed to appreciate at the time — and many people still do in retrospect — is the performances. All of the actors do a solid job in the film, giving us characters who bounce off one another in ways that seems to fit their personalities. Hurt, who plays Professor John Robinson, for instance is very stiff and serious much the way you’d expect the Professor to be, but it balances out his wife Maureen (Rogers). The Best performance, however, is Oldman and it’s not even close. From the jump, Oldman’s Dr. Smith is an over-the-top, almost hammy villain, but he descends into something darker and deranged when the character is turned into a weird spider mutant.

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If you’re familiar with Oldman and his more acclaimed roles, you know that the actor has a certain gravitas he brings to the screen. He brings that gravitas and sincerity to Dr. Robinson, even as the man is completely out of his head. I’ve said it before, but Oldman genuinely plays the role like it is the most serious and important thing he’s ever done. He’s fully committed and it makes things equally hilarious and darkly chilling in a way that the rest of the film wouldn’t lead you to expect. His performance elevates the thinnest parts of the plot and script and if you watch it for nothing else, watch it for him.

Lost in Space is never going to be considered a great film or even a sci-fi classic, but it’s still a genuinely good movie. Don’t let the critiques or it being the butt of many a joke fool you. This is peak 1990s insanity, expertly done, and entertaining in ways few films now are. It’s a movie well worth watching and you’ll never change my mind.

Lost in Space is currently free to stream on Tubi, which makes it a perfect time to give this flop a second chance.