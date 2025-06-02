The Grabber Returns in Freaky New Black Phone 2 Trailer

Following mysterious teaser videos all weekend, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have released the full trailer for Black Phone 2. The full trailer for the movie not only reveals the first footage from the horror sequel but confirms just how Ethan Hawke’s The Grabber is back in the story. Picking up years after the first movie, now only does Black Phone 2 see the return of Hawke as its sinister, mask-wearing killer, but Mason Thames returns as Finney, with original stars Madeleine McGraw and Jeremy Davies also back as Gwen and Terrence, respectively. Check out the creepy first trailer for Black Phone 2 below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like the first The Black Phone, the 2025 sequel is directed by Scott Derrickson, who seems to be bringing back some of the flair that made his 2012 movie Sinister such a major hit. The first footage from Black Phone 2 reveals grainy, disturbing footage of various deaths and attacks by The Grabber that feel oddly reminiscent of that hit horror movie. Black Phone 2 is once again written by C. Robert Cargill and Derrickson and produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse, Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill. Joe Hill and Ryan Turek executive produce the new sequel.

Play video

What Is Black Phone 2 about?

Set a few years after the events of The Black Phone, the sequel appears to be building on the mythology of the first movie in a unique way. Not only does the story once again follow Finney, but it will deal with the direct fallout of the original as he remains haunted by his memories of being picked up by The Grabber. Images are shown in the trailer of The Grabber’s basement now decayed and graffitied (“The Grabber Burns in Hell” scrawled across the wall in an obvious homage to Carrie), but more importantly a tease of how Hawke’s deceased killer, and it once again involves a black phone.

To make the building blocks of Black Phone 2 even more clear, Finney’s younger sister Gwen notes in the trailer that she “had a bad dream” calling back to her psychic abilities seen in the first film.

One big mystery at the heart of Black Phone 2 and its trailer is the footage and photographs shown of three young boys that all appear to have been killed, seemingly at a summer camp. Were these early victims of The Grabber? Perhaps some that have never been discovered? Time will tell.

Will There Be More Black Phone Sequels?

The box office success of The Black Phone almost guaranteed that the horror film would make way for a full franchise. After being produced on a reported budget of $16 million, The Black Phone went on to gross over $160 million at the global box office. If those box office numbers weren’t enough of a clue that The Black Phone was destined to keep calling, the trailer for Black Phone 2 on Universal’s YouTube channel notes that “Universal Pictures announces the launch of a sinister new franchise with the release of Black Phone 2.” If that pans out, expect this train to keep chugging.

The Black Phone 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on October 17th.