5 Awesome Superman Powers That Have Never Been Used in the Movies

As Superman is one of the world’s most iconic characters, many of his abilities are considered equally iconic. The Man of Steel’s ability to fly, his super strength, and even his heat vision are all well-established parts of the character, with his combined Kryptonian abilities making him one of the most powerful beings on Earth. Every Superman movie depicts the hero’s most iconic abilities, because they’re such an integral part of the character and his appeal to audiences. While many consider Superman to be one of the most overpowered superheroes in the genre, the big screen still has a way to go to catch up to the comics.

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Over the years, Superman has shown many superpowers in the movies. Naturally, these include all of his best-known abilities, but there have also been some stranger additions of note — such as his amnesia-inducing kiss or the detachable S on his chest helping him restrain villains. However, over his long tenure as one of DC’s most popular heroes, he has also exhibited a number of other abilities in the comics that the movies haven’t yet attempted to showcase.

5) Superhuman Taste

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One of the most helpful yet overlooked aspects of Superman’s Kryptonian physiology is his enhanced senses. His super hearing and vision have both been touched on in the movies, but one enhanced sense that hasn’t been depicted is his superhuman taste. In fairness, it isn’t an ability that Superman often uses in the comics, but it has been established that all of his senses are far more acute than any human’s. While the hero using his superhuman sense of taste might make for one of the weirdest Superman movie moments, it’s a cool addition to his wealth of abilities that hasn’t yet made it onto the big screen.

4) Shapeshifting

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Superman’s early years saw the character undergo various changes, and, as with any long-standing comic book hero, he has evolved considerably over time. However, some of the throwaway abilities he displayed in his early years were actually pretty cool, making it seem a shame that they haven’t survived to the modern era. One of these involved Superman’s complete mastery over all the muscles in his body, allowing him to change his appearance at will. Used in various stories throughout the Golden Age, it’s one superpower that could actually work well in a live-action movie.

3) Mind Control

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With the comprehensive list of abilities afforded to him by his Kryptonian physiology, Superman is one of the most overpowered DC characters. In addition to his various physical and destructive powers, Superman has also demonstrated an ability to control minds at various times in his comic book history. 1947’s Superman #45 established the character’s telepathic abilities, which he was shown using to control the minds of others. Of course, it’s an ability that feels decidedly unheroic, which is perhaps why it isn’t often featured in modern stories. Even so, it’s one that the movies could touch on at some point, although that hasn’t happened yet.

2) Molecular Acceleration

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Some of Superman’s coolest superpowers come as secondary to his more iconic abilities. For example, Superman’s super speed is a well-established tool in the hero’s arsenal and is regularly used in both the comics and live-action adaptations. However, he is also capable of molecular acceleration, which is essentially using his super speed on a molecular level, allowing him to render himself intangible or blur his features. It’s an ability that can potentially lead to great Superman moments, although it isn’t one that has so far been adapted onto any of the Man of Tomorrow’s big-screen stories.

1) Super Flare

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Widely considered to be Superman’s most devastating ability is the Super Flare, also known as his Solar Flare power. First introduced to the comics in Geoff Johns and John Romita Jr’s Superman #38 in 2015, the Super Flare is essentially the result of Superman expending all of his solar energy in a single, massive blast. It’s a power so destructive that Superman has only ever used it as a last resort, which perhaps explains why no live-action Superman actor has yet used it in the movies. It’s an ability with serious cinematic potential, though, so we may yet get to see the Super Flare on the big screen.

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