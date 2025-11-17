5 God-Tier Star Wars Characters That Haven’t Been Made Canon

Star Wars houses its fair share of powerful characters. Most of them have a connection to the Force, a mystical power that allows its users to lift items with their mind and play mind tricks on weaker beings. Becoming one with the Force is an easy pathway to strength; just look at Darth Sidious and Master Yoda, who are easily the most formidable figures in the prequel trilogy. The reason the debate surrounding Star Wars’ most powerful character starts with those two and extends to Luke Skywalker and his father, Anakin, is that they all receive ample exposure, appearing in various movies and TV shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not every person who calls a galaxy far, far away gets the same treatment as the members of the franchise’s Mount Rushmore. In fact, more than a few tough characters are fighting an uphill battle because they’re not technically part of Star Wars right now. Here are five god-tier Star Wars characters that haven’t been made canon yet.

5) Nomi Sunrider

The galaxy is a dangerous place, especially for Jedi who want to stop criminals from making a living. After the death of Andur Sunrider at the hands of members of the Hutt clan, his wife, Nomi, begins training to become a Jedi, hoping to complete her late husband’s dream. She succeeds and participates in the Great Sith War, which claims the lives of many Jedi.

With many vacant spots in the Jedi order, Nami rises in the ranks and eventually becomes Grand Master. Her journey proves that late bloomers have just as much potential as those who pick up something early in life.

4) Starkiller

Order 66 doesn’t end after the credits roll on Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Plenty of Jedi make it through the events of the film, and Darth Vader and his lackeys have to hunt them down. In Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Vader kills Jedi Knight Kento Marek and takes his son, Galen, under his wing.

Training with a Sith Lord helps Galen access his abilities, which prove to be even more potent than Vader’s. With fights against his former master, Palpatine, Luke Skywalker, and more under his belt, Starkiller is easily one of Star Wars’ most powerful non-canon characters.

3) Abeloth

Star Wars: The Clone Wars travels to the mysterious planet Mortis, where Anakin, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka Tano meet the Ones, a family of powerful beings that claim to keep the balance in the Force. Star Wars: Ahsoka is sure to explore their stories further in Season 2, but one important character will probably be missing.

In the Legends continuity, the Ones welcome a woman to their planet, who eventually takes on the role of the Mother. However, she lets Mortis’ power corrupt her, turning her into Abeloth, the embodiment of Chaos. Luke and his son, Ben Skywalker, go after the dangerous, even getting some Sith to join their cause because of the danger she poses.

2) Jacen Solo

The sequels introduce Han Solo and Leia Organa’s son, Ben Solo, who turns to the Dark Side after his uncle, Luke, betrays him. Legends takes a similar path, giving Han and Leia a son named Jacen Solo. All Jacen wants to do is keep the galaxy safe, but he realizes he must take drastic measures to get the job done, leading him down a dark path.

Jacen goes as far as to kill Mara Jade Skywalker, his uncle’s wife, and her son, Ben Skywalker. The only one with he strength to defeat the newly dubbed Darth Caedus is his twin sister, Jaina Solo Fel. While Jacen’s story is similar to Kylo Ren’s, the non-canon Solo has his counterpart beat in the strength department.

1) HK-47

The first four members of this list are all Force users, as it’s hard to be strong in a galaxy far, far away without it. However, there’s one droid that deserves to be in the conversation because he’s built by a powerful Sith Lord to hunt Jedi: HK-47.

As an assassin droid, HK-47 does his fair share of killing. When his master, Darth Revan, switches sides, though, the droid’s mission changes, helping the light side bring an end to the Sith Order. HK-47 also has a long shelf life, surviving for thousands of years on his own.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!