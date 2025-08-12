Best Non-Human MCU Sidekicks, Ranked (Baby Groot Isn’t #1)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is much more vast than it initially appears. All Tony Stark has to deal with in the first Iron Man is another guy in a metal suit and a few guys he hires to make trouble. However, subsequent projects reveal that there are countless realms and planets to account for. Thor’s father, Odin, watches over all of them, but it can get rough because there are aliens out there with incredible power. The Skrulls can shape-shift, and Thanos is as powerful as an entire army on his own. However, not all non-humans in the MCU are looking for a fight.

Over the course of the franchise, many heroes align themselves with sidekicks who don’t walk and talk like someone from Earth. That’s not a problem, though, because many of them still find ways to help. In fact, the MCU wouldn’t be in as good a shape as it is without the characters on this list.

5) Morris

Xu Wenwu wants to learn as much as he can about the mysterious realm Ta Lo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. One of the villain’s expeditions sees him cross paths with a Dijiang, a furry creature with no eyes and wings on its head. Wenwu takes the being back to Earth with him and locks it up.

When Shang-Chi and Katy Chen find themselves in the slammer, they meet Trevor Slattery and his pet Dijiang, Morris. With Slattery translating, Morris reveals to the titular hero how he can get to Ta Lo. Without Morris, Wenwu certainly would have been able to conquer Ta Lo and put the entire MCU in grave danger.

4) Cosmo

As Peter Quill and his team learns in Guardians of the Galaxy, the Collector will bring just about anything to Knowhere. His collection includes Howard the Duck, a popular Marvel Comics character, but the talking bird isn’t nearly as useful as one of his neighbors.

Despite being a dog from Earth, Cosmo has incredible abilities that allow her to move objects with her mind. When the High Evolutionary’s forces attack Knowhere during the climax of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, she protects Kraglin and even takes out a couple of bad guys. Her heroic actions earn her a place on Rocket’s new Guardians team.

3) Baby Groot

Rocket’s first sidekick holds a special place in his heart because he’s a new version of his old friend. While Groot is every bit the hero Rocket is, Baby Groot doesn’t have the same sense of justice. He’s more trouble than he’s worth most of the time, but he’s adorable, so it’s hard to stay mad at him.

Baby Groot gets a chance to shine in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 during the battle with Ego. Due to his small stature, he’s able to place a bomb in Ego’s core. It takes Baby Groot a while to understand Rocket’s instructions, but he finishes the job and saves his friends from dying at the hands of a Celestial.

2) Goose

Carol Danvers isn’t the warmest person after losing her memories and becoming a Kree warrior. However, one of the few beings she forms a bond with is Goose, the Flerken that Mar-Vell once owned. The cat-like creature proves instrumental in defeating the Kree in Captain Marvel and doesn’t stop there.

In The Marvels, Goose continues to swallow bad guys whole. Her biggest contribution comes toward the end of the film, though, when her eggs hatch. The new Flerkens allow Fury to save many of his S.W.O.R.D. agents by having the creatures swallow them and get them to safety.

1) H.E.R.B.I.E

The latest non-human sidekick to join the MCU is H.E.R.B.I.E., who works for the Fantastic Four. In his day-to-day life, the robot does tasks around the Baxter Building, such as cooking and baby-proofing the building. But when times get tough, he’s there to lend a hand.

As the titular team fights back against Galactus and the Silver Surfer, H.E.R.B.I.E. is by their side, protecting Franklin Richards and helping fly the Excelsior. Unlike J.A.R.V.I.S., the Fantastic Four’s artificial companion gets to get his hands dirty, which pushes him to the top of this list.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in theaters.

