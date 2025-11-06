7 MCU Characters Least Likely To Die In Avengers: Doomsday 

Although Avengers: Doomsday will undoubtedly tell a high-stakes story, there are some characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that don’t seem likely to die in the upcoming movie. The MCU’s status as one of the most successful movie franchises of all time continues as it draws ever closer to the grand finale of the Multiverse Saga, the second major narrative arc within the Marvel movie universe. Having opened the movies of the MCU up to other franchises via the Multiverse, the MCU has grown massively throughout the Multiverse Saga, all heading toward an exciting two-part finale in the form of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

As Doomsday approaches, it seems clear that the movie’s story is likely to be massively impactful on the MCU’s wider narrative. This has led to speculation that there are MCU characters likely to die in Avengers: Doomsday, with several long-serving heroes named as potential casualties in the 2026 movie. Equally, however, there are characters in the franchise who appear to be safe from meeting the same fate, as their individual stories are at a point where it would make very little sense to kill them off outside of simple shock value.

7) She-Hulk

Although She-Hulk’s MCU future remains largely unclear, the hero has yet to find her true place within the franchise. Having only fully appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, her specific role within the MCU has not been defined ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. With her story only just beginning, it would seem that She-Hulk is safe from any potential death in the upcoming movie, although her solo show’s poor performance doesn’t rule it out entirely.

6) Ant-Man

Ant-Man is one of the few active Avengers who have played a major role in both the Infinity Saga and the Multiverse Saga, which makes his place in the MCU pretty secure. He’s a long-serving hero within the franchise, but still something of a peripheral character. This makes him seem less likely to be killed off, especially considering Paul Rudd’s performance has made Ant-Man a fan favorite. However, anything’s possible in the MCU, so the notion of Ant-Man being killed in Avengers: Doomsday can’t be completely dismissed.

5) Yelena Belova

Despite being one of the least powerful members of the MCU’s Thunderbolts, Yelena Belova is a relatively high-profile hero within the franchise. Her role as the new Black Widow following the death of her sister in Avengers: Endgame has been established across her story in the Multiverse Saga. The fact that one Black Widow was permanently killed off in the Infinity Saga makes Yelena seem unlikely to die in Doomsday, especially as her MCU story seems far from over.

4) Ironheart

After making her debut in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart’s long-awaited follow-up appearance in her own solo MCU TV show proved somewhat divisive. Even so, Riri Williams has been established as one of the MCU’s great new scientific minds, capable of creating Iron Man-like tech with even rudimentary materials. Keeping in mind that her story has not yet been fully explored and she already has an important role within the franchise, Ironheart is another MCU character who likely won’t die in Avengers: Doomsday.

3) Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel is one of the Multiverse Saga’s more popular additions to the ranks of the MCU. Having made her debut in her own Disney+ series, she was then featured in The Marvels, where it was revealed that she had chosen to form the MCU’s Young Avengers team. As the leader of a team that has not yet been fully formed, as well as being one of the MCU’s most prominent young heroes, it simply doesn’t seem at all plausible that Ms. Marvel will be killed off as part of Avengers: Doomsday.

2) Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi is one of the most powerful MCU heroes introduced since Avengers: Endgame. After making his debut in his own solo movie, Marvel’s master of martial arts has yet to reappear within the franchise, although his role in Doomsday has been confirmed. As one of the most exciting new recruits to the Avengers, Shang-Chi would appear to be nigh untouchable for Avengers: Doomsday, as his MCU story has only just begun and has a huge amount of promise.

1) Reed Richards

Aside from a brief and disappointing Multiverse cameo, Reed Richards made his much-anticipated MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Pedro Pascal is confirmed to return in the role for Avengers: Doomsday, but his character cannot be killed off. Having only just appeared after years of waiting, it would make no sense from a narrative perspective, as Reed Richards is already set to be one of the MCU’s most important heroes. As such, it would seem that he’s safe within the franchise, at least as far as the Multiverse Saga is concerned.

