Every Dead Snyderverse Project That Netflix Could Revive After Buying DC

The race to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be nearing the finish line. As reported by all major media outlets and by the company itself, Netflix is expected to purchase WBD in the near future, which would change the entire landscape of the entertainment industry. Movie theaters are going to have to prepare to receive fewer movies, and the ones that do make it won’t be there all that long. However, Netflix isn’t in the business of killing brands, so it’s undoubtedly going to use all of WBD’s IP to its advantage, churning out more movies and shows than any single streaming platform can hold.

While Netflix is going to be happy to have Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings under its umbrella, the apple of its eye might just be DC, which is firing on all cylinders with James Gunn at the helm. But Gunn isn’t the only filmmaker the world wants to see make DC projects. In fact, all the Zack Snyder fans are coming out of the woodwork because he once said that he would bring back the DC Extended Universe if Netflix acquired the rights. Here are all the dead Snyderverse projects that Netflix could revive after buying DC.

7) Cyborg

Victor Stone is the heart and soul of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, with his journey to embrace his new reality serving as one of the movie’s major plot points. At one point, Snyder had big plans for Cyborg, announcing that a solo film for the character was in the works. It never came to fruition, but Snyder and Cyborg actor Ray Fisher still have a strong working relationship and would surely be game to link back up.

6) New Gods

The titular team finds itself battling the forces of Apokolips in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and it gets a glimpse of the planet’s real power when Steppenwolf opens a portal. Ava DuVernay was going to expand that corner of the DCEU with her film New Gods, written by Tom King. While the project ended up in the trash heap, there has to be room for Jack Kirby’s creations somewhere.

5) Ben Affleck’s Batman Movie

Matt Reeves wasn’t always going to create his own universe centered around Batman; he was initially brought in to direct a DC movie starring Ben Affleck. The actor hasn’t expressed much interest in putting on the cape and cowl in recent years, but maybe Snyder being back in the fold will change his mind. After all, the duo made magic together whenever the Dark Knight was on screen in the DCEU.

4) Deathstroke

Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke makes a brief appearance at the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and there’s a good reason for that. The character was going to be the villain in a Batman movie and star in a project of his own, helmed by The Raid director Gareth Evans. Manganiello is still chomping at the bit to pull out the guns, and he may get his wish sooner rather than later.

3) Man of Steel 2

Rather than release a traditional sequel to the first DCEU movie, Man of Steel, Snyder opted to make a team-up movie featuring both Superman and Batman. That movie backfired a bit, so it would be nice for Henry Cavill to get another solo outing. Plenty of directors pitched good ideas for Man of Steel 2, and at least one of them must still be interested in taking on the challenge.

2) Justice League 2

None of those Knightmare sequences in the DCEU are there by accident. Snyder had huge plans for his Justice League sequels, and while the plot details that have leaked are controversial, to say the least, such as Lois Lane having Batman’s baby, they’re still worth exploring. It would just be nice to see the gang back together again, since they got such a raw deal all those years ago.

1) Harley Quinn vs. The Joker

Suicide Squad was a major miss for the DCEU, but the film’s casting was spot on. Margot Robbie was so good as Harley Quinn that she returned a couple of times, and it could happen again if Netflix plays its cards right. Back in 2017, a Harley Quinn vs. The Joker movie was announced. While the years weren’t kind to it, it remains an interesting idea, especially after the failure of Joker: Folie à Deux, which paired the two characters.

