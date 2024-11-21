Wallace & Gromit: Feathers McGraw Breaks Out of Prison in New Trailer

Netflix just dropped the first full-length trailer for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. Everyone’s favorite pair of inventors are returning to the big screen after a 19-year hiatus, and they’re bringing an iconic villain with them. The first teasers revealed the return of the devious Feathers McGraw, but the new trailer has unveiled how he’ll be unleashing his fowl vengeance.

Ever the inventor, Wallace has created a Smart Gnome, a mechanical garden gnome which can help with household and garden chores. But, when Feathers McGraw escapes from prison, he tracks down Wallace and Gromit, hacks the Smart Gnome, and sets it loose on the citizens of Wigan, Lancashire. Wreaking havoc on the town, the people blame Wallace, and he may never be allowed to invent again.

Vengeance Most Fowl sees Nick Park return to the director’s chair, this time co-directing with Merlin Crossingham (Morph). The script was co-written by Park and Mark Burton (Paddington in Peru). It should go without saying, but Wallace and Gromit are being brought to life on the big screen once again by Aardman Animation, who are renowned for their unique Claymation style. Ben Whitehead is voicing Wallace in the movie, reprising the role from The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, and taking over from the late Peter Sallis who voiced the character in the original short films. Vengeance Most Fowl also stars Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan, Lenny Henry, Garth Jennings, and Adjoa Andoh.

Wallace and Gromit first graced our screens in 1989 with the short film A Grand Day Out. Four years later they returned for another short adventure in The Wrong Trousers — which first introduced Feathers McGraw. Wallace & Gromit‘s first feature-length adventure came in 2005 with the critically adored The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

Critics have already shared their thoughts about Wallace and Gromit’s next outing… and they absolutely love it. Vengeance Most Fowl holds a perfect 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. General audiences will have to wait a little longer to see Feathers McGraw back in action. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl releases in select theatres on December 18, before dropping on Netflix on January 3, 2025.

After a few years away from the big screen, Aardman made their feature film return last year with the long-awaited legacy sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. The film followed an older Rocky (Zachary Levi replacing Mel Gibson) and Ginger (Thandiwe Newton), who were searching for their missing daughter Nugget (Bella Ramsay). Unfortunately, Dawn of the Nugget wasn’t quite the hit Aardman and Netflix were hoping for. Despite topping the streamer’s Top 10 chart, the legacy sequel earned a respectable 83% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a less impressive 70% audience score. Many agreed that Dawn of the Nugget failed to live up to the beloved original.

However, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl appears to be putting Aardman back on top. This is good news, as they already have their next project lined up. Following Vengeance Most Fowl, Aardman will be producing a new Claymation series featuring everyone’s favorite penguin, Pingu. No official release window has been revealed for Aardman’s Pingu series.