10 Movies That Absolutely Traumatized ‘90s Kids

Most ‘90s kids can agree that some movies may have been made for kids, but that doesn’t mean they were happy or wholesome. Many have had to learn that lesson the hard way, when their parents popped a tape in the VCR and walked away. Realistically, a whole movie doesn’t need to be traumatic for it to leave a mark—all it takes is one shocking, heartbreaking, twisted, or horrifying scene to change the entire tone of a movie. These moments steal the show, good and bad, becoming the first thing most of us think of about certain movies. These moments can linger in our minds for a surprisingly long time, becoming core memories for generations to come.

Kids of the ‘90s had access to all the media that came before, but while it’s tempting to include obvious older examples like Bambi (1942) and Old Yeller (1957), we’ll stick to films that were released closer to the generation. Don’t worry if you spot your favorite movie on this list; there’s nothing wrong with cherishing a film that hits hard.

1) My Girl (1991)

If you haven’t seen My Girl, you may be confused about how any film starring a young Macaulay Culkin could be so upsetting to a generation of viewers. Ironically, Culkin’s particular role helped fuel the trauma (and at the time, outrage).

My Girl focuses on Vada Sultenfuss (Anna Chlumsky), whose father runs the local funeral parlor. If you’re getting bad vibes from that description, it’s only just begun. She becomes best friends with Thomas J. (Culkin), who shockingly ends up dying due to a bee allergy. Adding salt to the wound, Thomas J.’s body ends up in her father’s funeral parlor.

To say fans were not prepared to see little Macaulay Culkin lying in a casket would be the understatement of the decade. There was a lot of drama about this at the time, including a lot of people spoiling the ending (in warning, anger, broken hearts, you name it).

My Girl is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

2) The Lion King (1994)

No traumatic ‘90s list would be complete without including the 1994 Disney film, The Lion King. Based on Shakespeare’s Hamlet, this movie was always going to hit hard. The film was especially challenging for younger children, who were not prepared to see Mufasa’s death take place on the big screen.

Even decades later, most viewers can vividly recall poor little Simba pushing at his father’s body, trying to get him to wake up. It’s the sort of scene that lingers in the mind, never quite leaving. Disney’s insistence on recreating this moment (plays, live-action reboots, etc) doesn’t help.

The Lion King is available to stream on Disney+.

3) James and the Giant Peach (1996)

To many, James and the Giant Peach is a creative and magical adventure following Roald Dahl’s novel. For others, it’s pure nightmare fuel. Interestingly, there are a few different reasons that viewers may have felt uncomfortable about this film.

To start with, James’ parents are killed early on, forcing him to go live with his abusive aunts. Next, there is a large cast of insects and arachnids, which can be terrifying even to the most stoic of viewers. Finally, the stop-motion animation had a slight uncanny valley effect on many users, making for an uncomfortable visual experience.

James and the Giant Peach is available to stream on Disney+.

4) Free Willy (1993)

On the surface, Free Willy seems like a happy and feel-good family movie, right? Well, there are some darker undertones, and there’s no doubt that some kids picked up on that fact. Even looking at it from the cute adventure, Jesse still has to say goodbye to his best friend, Willy, as that’s the only way Willy can live a free, happy, and healthy life.

This brings us to some of the other less happy parts of this film, as Free Willy does address (some of) what it’s like for an Orca whale to live in captivity. Willy is hunted, captured, and separated from his family. It isn’t hard for a child to follow the logic that this happens to many other whales, not just Willy.

Free Willy is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

5) The Land Before Time (1988)

The Land Before Time may technically have been released in the ‘80s, but it’s safe to say it left its mark on ‘90s kids. Truthfully, there was a running joke for a long time about this franchise, as it seemed like there was an endless supply of straight-to-VHS movies.

All joking aside, The Land Before Time does have a pretty traumatic moment that many kids never got over. The moment happens early on, when Littlefoot (the adorable protagonist of the film) loses his mother, who died protecting him. Her death is not quick, giving Littlefoot plenty of time to be at his mother’s side for the end.

The Land Before Time is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

6) The Witches (1990)

Some might be surprised to see The Witches on this list. After all, the 1990 film is based on Roald Dahl’s work. However, this dark fantasy became a thing of nightmares for many children. Do recall that the witches are intentionally terrifying, and their intention of turning little children into mice ensures that the target audience feels threatened.

Ironically, the movie The Witches has a happier ending than the novel, proving that even children’s books can have horrifying moments. The terror has obviously not been enough to keep many fans away, given that The Witches got another adaptation in 2020.

The Witches is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

7) Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Most animal lovers will be quick to exclaim that the most traumatic movie of their childhood was Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey. They may also confess that they still watched the movie a hundred times (at least). Children can be like that.

This story revolves around three pets determinedly traveling through the American wilderness to get back to their family. The trek is far from easy or safe. Sassy falls into a river, Chance takes a bunch of porcupine quills to the face, and Shadow falls into a pit. At multiple points, it seems like it may be the end for at least one precious character, only for them to make it through.

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey is available to stream on Disney+.

8) Casper (1995)

Casper may be a friendly ghost, but it’s sometimes hard to forget that, at the end of the day, this is a story about a dead child. As such, there are themes of parental grief and loss. There are layers to that grief, as Kat and her dad are likewise grieving a loss, and we all remember how that spirals.

It’s hard to ignore that Casper feels so lonely as a ghost. Yet right when he’s finally at the point where he could come back to life, he gives it all away. He gives Kat her dad back, showcasing genuine love and care, but it still hurts.

Casper is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

9) Hook (1991)

It isn’t hard to argue that any Peter Pan film is rooted in some traumatic elements, especially for those who know what’s going on behind the scenes. Peter Pan is designed to help children accept the loss of childhood…and life.

There are a few upsetting themes running through Hook, starting with how Peter (Robin Williams) forgets who he is (triggering a sense of existential dread). Throw in kidnapped children, and you have a recipe for children who may not understand why they’re so upset.

That said, the film’s lightning rod of trauma is, without a doubt, Rufio’s death. Rufio (Dante Basco) is the big, tough, and impressive Lost Boy. He keeps the others safe, right up until Hook kills him. It was a shocking moment that nobody was prepared for.

Hook is available to stream on The Roku Channel and YouTube TV.

10) All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

With a title like All Dogs Go to Heaven, most viewers probably knew that this movie was going to have some sad animal parts. However, they may not have been prepared for how sad it could get, or why. The film begins with Charlie getting murdered by his owner, Carface Carruthers. He escapes heaven, finds his way back to Earth, and befriends a little girl who really needs him.

Sadly, that’s not all this film has to offer, as Charlie ultimately has to say goodbye to Anna-Marie and pass on. It’s even more heartbreaking than it sounds. This scene is even worse for adults now, as we know what happened to Anna-Marie’s voice actress before the film’s release: Judith Barsi was murdered before the film’s official release, and the song “Love Survives” was dedicated to her memory. Simply put, this is an incredibly somber and real-life tragedy.

All Dogs Go to Heaven is available to stream on Tubi and The Roku Channel.