Relive Some of Your Favorite Movies Of 2017 With This Supercut

The year is coming to an end, giving fans of all types of media an excuse to celebrate their favorite things from the past year. And if you spent a lot of your 2017 inside a movie theater, this new video might be right up your alley.

Youtuber CLS Videos recently shared their “Cinema Tribute” to 2017, which highlights various clips and segments from a wide array of this year’s films, synced to a delightful indie soundtrack. You can check it out above.

The films represented differ pretty wildly, ranging from big blockbusters like Beauty and the Beast and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, to indies like Get Out and The Big Sick, and everything in between. And of course, the compilation includes quite a few superhero films, including Logan, Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. (There’s even a nicely timed music cue involving The LEGO Batman Movie.)

Even with the large quantity (and quality) of films that debuted this year, 2017 has brought some surprising numbers for the film industry. The overall number of movie tickets sold is expected to drop by 4% this year, being the lowest number in more than 20 years.

“You cannot pull a fast one on the audience,” Greg Foster, chief executive of Imax Entertainment, said earlier this week. “The tools that are available for consumers to decide how and where to spend entertainment dollars are so vast. Consumers know what works and what doesn’t long before the product becomes available.”

Nevertheless, it’s safe to assume that the movie industry will be fine, especially with the number of highly-anticipated films on the way. And hey, as CLS Videos’ supercut proves, a year in film will basically bring something for everybody.