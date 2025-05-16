One of 2025’s Biggest Sci-Fi Movies Sets Max Streaming Date

Max has set a streaming date for one of the biggest movies to hit theaters in 2025. One advantage that Max has over other streaming services is that it receives every Warner Bros. Pictures movie after its theatrical run is complete. This allows subscribers to either skip a movie and wait for it to land on Max, or double-dip and see the movie in theaters while also streaming it from the comfort of their home. Come next Friday, Max subscribers can watch the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, team up with The Batman star Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17.

Mickey 17 will be available to stream on Max starting Friday, May 23rd. It will then debut on HBO linear on Saturday, May 24th at 7:40 p.m. ET. The movie stars Robert Pattinson as our unlikely hero named Mickey Barnes, who finds himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living. Mickey 17 is Bong Joon Ho’s first feature since Best Picture winner Parasite debuted in 2019. Understandably, there was a lot of hype surrounding Mickey 17, with some of its trailers boasting praise from critics, such as The Independent giving Mickey 17 a five-star review.

However, the box office painted a different picture for Mickey 17. The movie won the weekend box office when it premiered, dethroning Captain America: Brave New World, opening at slightly under $20 million. Considering Mickey 17‘s rather large budget, that doesn’t necessarily put it in the “win” category. It cost around $118 million to produce, and that’s not factoring in marketing costs. That means Warner Bros. lost between $70-80 million on the project. Warner Bros. will look to rebound with July’s Superman, directed by James Gunn. Superman released its latest trailer this week, teasing some of the action and drama fans can look forward to from the Man of Steel’s next big-screen movie.

It’s been a busy week for Warner Bros. The company announced that it was once again changing the name of its streaming service. Max will go back to using its original name, HBO Max, later this year. It was only a few months ago that Max updated its logo to go from purple to a greyish black color tone. The change is scheduled to happen sometime this summer.

David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming. Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead.”

“We will continue to focus on what makes us unique – not everything for everyone in a household, but something distinct and great for adults and families,” said JB Perrette, President and CEO of Streaming. “It’s really not subjective, not even controversial – our programming just hits different.”

“With the course we are on and strong momentum we are enjoying, we believe HBO Max far better represents our current consumer proposition,” added Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content. “And it clearly states our implicit promise to deliver content that is recognized as unique and, to steal a line we always said at HBO, worth paying for.”

Will you be streaming Mickey 17 when it debuts on Max? Let us know in the comments below!