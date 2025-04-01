Mickey 17 Lands Digital and 4K Blu-ray Release Dates From WB (Get an Exclusive Look at the Special Features)

The magic of Bong Joon-ho is coming to your living room very soon. Director Bong’s long-awaited follow-up to Best Picture-winning Parasite, Mickey 17, finally arrived in theaters last month and received rave reviews from both critics and fans. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced the next chapter of Mickey’s saga, revealing the details and dates for the Mickey 17 home release.

Mickey 17 will be available to purchase on Digital HD from online retailers beginning next Tuesday, April 8th. More than a month later, on May 13th, Mickey 17 will get a physical release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. There will also be a limited edition Steelbook for the 4K edition of the film. You can pre-order your copy here.

To celebrate Mickey 17‘s home release, and give fans a taste of what to expect on the digital and physical (except DVD) editions of the film, ComicBook has partnered with Warner Bros. to share an exclusive look at one of the special features included with the release. Check it out!

The clip comes from a featurette called Mickey 17: A World Reimagined, which runs nearly 10 minutes and is one of three lengthy featurettes includes on the film’s home release. On the Digital HD, 4K, and Blu-ray editions of Mickey 17 you’ll also find Behind the Lens: Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17, which is over 11-minutes long, and The Faces of Niflheim, which clocks in a eight minutes.

Those three featurettes are the only special features included with Mickey 17, but they’re all on the longer side. Between the three of them, there’s about 30 minutes of additional content alongside the film itself.

Written and directed by Bong Joon-ho, Mickey 17 is based on the book Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The film is set in 2054 and stars Robert Pattinson as Mickey Barnes, a down-on-his-luck man who accepts a dangerous job on a mission to colonize a brand new planet. Mickey is hired as an “Expendable,” whose job is to die over and over again, in order to keep human losses on the mission to a minimum. Every time Mickey dies, a new copy of his body is printed out and his consciousness is transferred to his next physical iteration.

In addition to Pattinson, Mickey 17 stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

If you’re still hoping to catch Mickey 17 on the big screen before it heads to digital and physical home formats, it’s still playing in theaters now.