The 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies of the 21st Century (So Far)

How many sci-fi movies released since 2001 can you actually name? The genre has been surprising ever since it first hit the big screen, but it’s only in the past few years that it has proven it was never just about spaceships, robots, or explosions in outer space. When sci-fi really works, it uses wild concepts to talk about very real things, such as fear of the future, societal collapse, human relationships, technology spiraling out of control, and even that feeling of being trapped inside your own life. And with that mindset, the 21st century has become packed with bolder movies that keep pushing the genre forward.

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But that leads to the big question: out of all those titles, which ones really deserve to be called the best sci-fi movies of this century so far? We put together a list of the 10 most deserving picks — the ones that didn’t just make the genre feel bigger, but also sharper, more intense, and a whole lot harder to forget.

10) Blade Runner 2049

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

There’s already extra weight here because this story is tied to one of the most iconic sci-fi classics ever made, but what’s even more impressive is that Blade Runner 2049 doesn’t feel like a movie trying hard to prove it deserves to exist. It just does. It understands exactly what kind of world it’s portraying and commits to it fully. The story follows K (Ryan Gosling), a blade runner who uncovers a secret involving replicants and ends up going way too far chasing answers that might not even be real. And while it carries the heavy aesthetic of the original, it reshapes it into something that feels both alive and sickly, like the world itself is rotting from the inside out.

And that’s what makes the movie work so well. Blade Runner 2049 knows how to connect its plot to its universe in a way that feels seamless, and it never feels desperate to please the audience. The goal is for you to feel the emptiness of that future and the paranoia of living in a society where identity is literally manufactured. It’s not the most fun sci-fi film out there, but it’s one of the most carefully built. It’s the kind of movie that reminds you why the Blade Runner legacy still matters, and why it continues to hold real power in modern cinema.

9) Dune: Part Two

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By this point, pretty much everyone has accepted that the Dune franchise is one of the biggest names in sci-fi right now. But Dune: Part Two holds a very specific place among 21st-century releases, because it reminds people that epic filmmaking can still exist without turning into just an empty IP blockbuster. There’s real substance here, and it matches the scale and quality in a way that feels deliberate and strategic. This time, we follow Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he grows closer to the Fremen and transforms into someone who looks like a hero on the surface, but is far more dangerous underneath.

Dune: Part Two‘s real strength isn’t about winning the war — it’s about the cost of becoming a symbol. It also doesn’t rely on nostalgia, doesn’t use jokes to soften the tension, and never tries to make the story easier for the audience. Overall, it’s a blockbuster that refuses to settle for being big because it wants to be unsettling, political, and even cruel at times. And in a modern landscape where so many sci-fi movies are still afraid of taking themselves too seriously, that commitment becomes a major advantage. This is the kind of production you can genuinely call brilliant.

8) Interstellar

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Who hasn’t heard of Interstellar by now? You don’t even have to be a sci-fi fan to know how much this movie means to people. Yes, it has those moments where the script feels like it’s trying to explain a little too much, and yes, some of the choices are very much “Christopher Nolan being Christopher Nolan.” But it is still one of the rare films of the century that really makes you feel like you’ve witnessed something massive. The story follows Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a former pilot sent on a space mission to find a new habitable planet while Earth collapses from the inside out.

But what exactly makes Interstellar deserve its spot on this list? It’s not just the science, and it’s not only the stunning visuals. It’s the fact that the movie treats space exploration like a human tragedy: time passes, people grow old, and the mission literally steals your life away. For years, the genre was mostly sold as something exciting and fascinating, and while it still is, there’s another layer to it that’s just as compelling. This is a movie that works as both an epic adventure and a gut punch, and that combination hits almost everyone who watches it.

7) Inception

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Inception is the perfect example of a sci-fi blockbuster that doesn’t underestimate its audience. These days, it feels like studios are afraid to release anything that demands attention, and yet here we have an entire film built on the idea that you will keep up, even when it pulls the rug out from under you. The story follows Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), a thief who specializes in breaking into dreams, and who’s given an even more complicated mission: planting an idea inside someone’s mind. Sounds insane, right?

But the movie isn’t just about dream-within-a-dream layers and iconic set pieces. What really makes Inception hit is the personal drama at its core: Cobb’s guilt, the emotional baggage he carries, and the way the script turns that into a very real threat inside the story. And the best part? This is one of those films you rewatch and suddenly realize everything was carefully set up from the start. It’s smart in its structure, even if it feels confusing at first. Still, it became a benchmark for a reason — and honestly, it’s hard to think of another sci-fi movie that has pulled off this kind of complexity on such a big scale.

6) Arrival

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When it comes to this genre, people usually think of the most obvious staples like aliens, spaceships, and first contact. But how do you make another alien film without falling into the same predictable beats? Arrival takes a concept that could’ve easily felt like more of the same and turns it into an emotional thriller built around communication. The story follows Louise Banks (Amy Adams), a linguist brought in to decode the language of an alien species that lands on Earth without explaining its intentions.

But don’t mistake it for one of those movies that thinks it’s smarter than it is, because Arrival is very smart. It’s far more interested in human behavior than in the aliens themselves, focusing on paranoia, politics, collective fear, and how quickly the world can spiral into panic. And then comes the final punch: it’s also a devastating drama about choice and loss. Watching it, you realize it’s one of the rare modern sci-fi films that truly understands what the genre is capable of when it’s done right. It has something meaningful to say, and it gives that message in a deliberate way without ever feeling forced.

5) Project Hail Mary

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By now, it’s pretty clear that sci-fi doesn’t have to be generic, but there’s also a thin line between being serious and too smart, and actually being entertaining. That’s where Project Hail Mary comes in, proving Hollywood should be making more films of this genre that are accessible, fun, full of great ideas, and never come off as dumb or shallow. The story follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a scientist who wakes up alone on a spaceship with no memory and realizes he’s on a desperate mission to stop humanity from being wiped out by a cosmic phenomenon.

So why does the movie work so well? Because it blends real tension with that satisfying “applied science” feeling, where every obstacle becomes a problem that has to be solved the hard way. But more than anything, it has heart. Project Hail Mary doesn’t rely purely on spectacle, and it doesn’t need a shocking twist to keep you invested, because it gets you attached to the protagonist and the mission in a way most sci-fi movies don’t. And when a production like this manages to balance entertainment with strong ideas without turning into a lecture, it obviously earns its place among the best sci-fi films of the century.

4) Everything Everywhere All at Once

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Everything Everywhere All at Once is impressive, and anyone who’s seen it knows that. But it’s not just because of the wild multiverse concept; it’s because the movie actually uses that idea better than almost anyone else who’s tried. Plenty of films treat the multiverse as an excuse for fan service, but here it becomes an emotional and thematic engine. The story follows Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), an exhausted and frustrated ordinary woman who discovers alternate versions of herself and is forced to jump through absurd realities as she races to stop a cosmic threat.

At first, the movie looks like a complete mess, almost like the script was never properly organized. But in reality, that chaos is the point — it’s intentional, and it’s exactly where the film’s brilliance comes from. Everything Everywhere All at Once is, at the same time, an insane sci-fi comedy and a painfully relatable family drama. It’s impossible to watch without thinking about choices, regrets, and that universal feeling of “my life could’ve been different.” And the craziest part? It manages to be ridiculous and profound in the exact same minute. Very few 21st-century movies have that kind of nerve.

3) Mad Max: Fury Road

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Mad Max: Fury Road is basically the gold standard when it comes to a movie that doesn’t waste a single second. It’s a masterclass in pacing, visual storytelling, and building an entire world without relying on heavy dialogue (or endless exposition dumps). As part of one of the most iconic sci-fi franchises out there, the film introduces us to Max (Tom Hardy), a broken man operating on survival instinct, who ends up teaming up with Furiosa (Charlize Theron) in order to escape a tyrant and cross a wasteland ruled by violence, fanaticism, and scarcity. The premise sounds simple, and it is, but it’s simple in the best possible way.

Here, simplicity turns into impact, and action turns into storytelling. And what’s even more interesting is that underneath all the adrenaline, the movie has a crystal-clear worldview: the apocalypse isn’t random, it’s the direct result of concentrated power, privatized resources, exploited bodies, and a society that literally survives through oppression. Every detail in the world reinforces that logic. , no question. Mad Max: Fury Road feels like it was made with blood, sweat, and purpose — technically flawless, unforgettable in its worldbuilding, and still one of the most effective sci-fi action films of the century.

2) Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

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Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is sci-fi for people who think the genre only exists for robots and spaceships. Here, the futuristic technology is just the trigger for a brutally human story that hits audiences in a deeply personal way. The plot follows Joel (Jim Carrey), who finds out that Clementine (Kate Winslet) erased all memories of their relationship and decides to do the same — only to realize, in the middle of the process, just how much he still loves her. It’s the kind of premise that’s instantly relatable, and the movie takes it even further by offering a grounded, realistic look at what technology could do to the human mind and emotional life.

The film is essential viewing because it doesn’t use its concept as a simple narrative gimmick — it turns it into emotional torture. And it works because the script understands something painfully true: people don’t erase bad memories because they hate someone, but because they don’t know how to live with the pain. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind has aged incredibly well, not just because of its creativity, but because of its boldness in telling a story that confronts the viewer head-on and turns heartbreak into an experience. It’s no surprise that it influenced countless films and shows that came after it.

1) Children of Men

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Children of Men may not be the most popular or the most frequently mentioned sci-fi movie of the century, but it absolutely deserves a spot on this list because it feels less like an imagined future and more like a future we’re only a few steps away from (or maybe one we’ve already started living in). Way ahead of its time, the film presents a world where humanity has lost the ability to have children, and with that, it has also lost any real reason to believe in tomorrow. The story follows Theo (Clive Owen), an ordinary man who ends up caught in a mission to protect the first pregnant woman in decades, all while society collapses into authoritarianism, xenophobia, and violence.

It’s a movie that’s undeniably relevant in its message, but it’s also insanely well made. The long takes aren’t there just to look stylish or impress the audience, since they exist for a reason: to trap you inside the chaos. And the film refuses to romanticize revolution, doesn’t offer an easy solution, and doesn’t even try to look visually beautiful. It wants to feel suffocating, raw, and cruel, because that’s exactly what societal collapse looks like. Children of Men is still, to this day, the strongest and most terrifyingly current sci-fi movie of the century — and it’s hard to argue otherwise.

What’s your favorite sci-fi movie of this century? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!