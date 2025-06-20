There’s One 28 Weeks Later Character Alex Garland Wants to Bring Back (But There’s a Very Good Reason Why He Can’t)

Alex Garland and Danny Boyle, the creative forces behind the seminal horror film 28 Days Later, are returning to their influential rage-infected universe with a new trilogy, beginning with 28 Years Later. This upcoming trilogy, which also sees Cillian Murphy reprising his iconic role as Jim for the second installment, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, has ignited widespread speculation among fans about which other characters from the saga’s history, if any, might reappear. During an exclusive interview with ComicBook discussing the new films, screenwriter Garland revealed a surprising fondness for a specific character from 28 Weeks Later, even as he acknowledged the narrative impossibility of their return.

“The guy, the person I’d want to bring back, was Jeremy Renner,” Garland stated directly when asked about potentially revisiting characters. “I think I love him. Yeah.” Garland elaborated on his admiration for Renner as a performer and his contribution to the 2007 sequel. “It’s great engaging [with Renner] just as an actor. I just always really, really like watching him, and I remember him in that film. He was just like a pleasure to have around on set. But I also think what he put on screen was awesome.” Boyle offered a more concise perspective, stating, “We certainly haven’t talked about that. No.”

In 28 Weeks Later, Jeremy Renner portrayed Sergeant Doyle, a Delta Force sniper who aids a group of survivors, including children, during a catastrophic re-emergence of the Rage Virus in London. Ultimately, however, the in-story reality of Doyle’s fate in 28 Weeks Later makes his return a non-starter. As Garland succinctly puts it, “If I were going to cherry pick one, it would be Jeremy Renner, but he died off in that film standing up in flames.”

What Is The New 28 Years Later Trilogy

The upcoming 28 Years Later marks a significant expansion of the iconic horror franchise, conceived as the first installment of a new trilogy crafted by the original creative team. Boyle, who directed the groundbreaking 28 Days Later, returns to helm this initial chapter, with Garland, the writer of the original, penning the screenplays for all three planned films. The first film, simply titled 28 Years Later, is slated for a theatrical release this week. Following closely, the second film in the new saga, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, is scheduled to arrive in 2026. For this second installment, Nia DaCosta (Candyman, The Marvels) will take over directing duties, with Boyle poised to direct the final movie in the 28 Years Later trilogy.

According to Sony's official synopsis, 28 Years Later revolves around survivors in a strictly enforced island, connected to the mainland by a heavily guarded causeway. This isolation allowed the community to create a post-apocalyptic life for itself. However, when a member of this group embarks on a mission to the mainland, they uncover secrets related to the infected and other survivors. The principal cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Jack O'Connell.

28 Years Later is out now in theaters, followed by 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple on January 16, 2026.

