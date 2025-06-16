28 Years Later Cast Confirm Running From Naked Zombies Requires No Acting

Actors may have to suspend their own disbelief to get into character at times, but the cast of 28 Years Later had no trouble running in terror from naked zombies. Trailers for the long-awaited sequel have shown several haunting shots of nude and nearly-nude zombies at various stages of decomposition chasing after survivors, including Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Isla (Jodie Comer), and Spike (Alfie Williams). All three spoke to ComicBook ahead of the movie’s premiere on Friday, June 20th, confirming that those scenes were truly as terrifying as they looked. Williams said that it was “even more terrifying” than running from any other zombie.

“Yeah, even more terrifying,” Comer agreed. “You run for your life. It definitely — there was no sense of, like, having to really force your imagination. It was like you were presented with the reality, and then you were told to run.”

“Yeah, I feel like your instincts cut in, and then you just do it naturally,” Taylor-Johnson agreed. “I think there was no… You didn’t wait for them.” While the answers were earnest, all three chuckled at the question.

“You didn’t even get to say ‘action,’ it’s already gone,” Williams added. The trio do plenty of running in the trailers, and it seems safe to assume there’s even more gore and horror to see in the R-rated movie itself. 28 Years Later picks up nearly three decades after the “Rage virus” leaked out of a medical research laboratory in England, causing a violent pandemic to sweep across the country. Jamie, Isla, and Spike live in a community of survivors on a small island which can only be accessed by a causeway at certain times.

This movie has been years in the making, and thankfully, the final version was made by original writer Alex Garland with original director Danny Boyle. The two were not involved in the first sequel, 28 Weeks Later, but now the story is back in their hands. They are now kicking off a trilogy, and even shot this movie back-to-back with its sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which hits theaters on January 16, 2026. Original star Cillian Murphy returns to the franchise as an executive producer, but he is also expected to reprise his 28 Days Later role as Jimmy in The Bone Temple. One more installment is in development after that.

For now, the story will get an urgent running start on Friday, June 20th when 28 Years Later hits theaters in the U.S.