28 Years Later Adds Star Wars, Marvel Actress Erin Kellyman

28 Years Later has added actress Erin Kellyman to its cast.

Kellyman is best known for her major geek culture franchise roles; she played the freedom fighter/pirate Enfys Nest in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and freedom fighter/terrorist Karli Morgenthau in Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In addition to those roles, Kellyman has had roles in the Arthurian Legend drama The Green Knight (with Dev Patel), the hit BBC series Top Boy, as well as the Disney+ Willow TV series reboot.

What Is 28 Years Later About?

There are no details yet about who Erin Kellyman will play in 28 Years Later. The long-awaited sequel is the third installment of the zombie apocalypse film series; which started with director Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours) and writer/director Alex Garland's (Civil War, Annihilation, Ex Machina) breakout indie hit 28 Days Later (2002) and continued with 28 Weeks Later (2007), a sequel by Spanish director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (Damsel) that greatly increased the scope of the rabid infection that was threatening human existence – as well as the twist of there being carriers of the virus who are immune to its degenerative effects.

28 Years Later will not quite follow an exact real-time span of years (it'll be 23 years after the original when it's released in 2025), but it's close enough. The existence of the film tells us that humanity will not have fully recovered from collapse – or, even if it did, there will be some kind of new outbreak that will restart the dire fight for survival all over again.

The main selling point of 28 Days Later was the footage of a completely deserted London and UK countryside, to create the sense of calamity that had taken place. Obviously, that kind of visual will hit very differently in a post-pandemic world – a culture shift that will no doubt be at the heart of the film.

"A few years ago, an idea materialized in my head for would be really 28 Years Later," writer Alex Garland told Inverse in 2023. "Danny always liked the idea. So, we're talking about it quite seriously, quite diligently. If He doesn't want to direct it himself, I'll be well up for it if we can execute a similarly good idea."

28 Years Later Cast & Crew Info

28 Years Later will feature an ensemble cast that includes Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Aaron Taylor Johnson (Kraven the Hunter), Ralph Fiennes (The Menu), and Jack O'Connell (Unbroken). 28 Years Later will see Danny Boyle return to the director's chair, working from a script by Alex Garland, who is also returning.

That combination of talent behind and in front of the camera has horror fans very excited that this third installment will be worth the wait. Hearing Erin Kellyman is now part of the cast will only add to that excitement. It will also likely spark some speculation that Kellyman could be playing the daughter of