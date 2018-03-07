Gerard Butler Hypes ‘300’s Arrival on Netflix

One of the most game-changing films in the comic book movie genre is no doubt Zack Snyder’s 300. Based on Frank Miller’s cult-hit graphic novel, 300 literally brought the comic book page to life onscreen – a trend that would continue for years after 300‘s release in 2006. The film remains a major cult-hit staple of the genre, which is why it will probably get a lot of views, now that it’s available on Netflix. One person is especially excited for 300 on Netflix:

A few years ago I worked on a small, indie film called 300. I heard it just made it to @Netflix which is huge. I don’t think many of you have seen it, so make sure to check it out. pic.twitter.com/t6syby0Ckk — Gerard Butler (@GerardButler) March 7, 2018



That’s 300 star Gerard Butler with the witty little promo message, inviting fans to re-experience his breakout role as King Leonidas of Sparta. In many ways, Butler has never seen his career get bigger than his time as Leonidas, as lines like “This, is, Sparta!” still living on in our meme-heavy social media culture, some twelve years later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

300 takes a fictional look at the battle of Thermopylae, the iconic part of the ancient war between Greece and the Persian Empire, during the time of King Xerxes’ imperial attempt to conquer the world. Leonidas and his 300 Spartans famously held the “Hot Gates” leading to from the shore to Grecian lands against an onslaught of thousands of Persian soldiers. As stated, the film version brought the comic book to life onscreen in almost exact mimicry of the comic art, while also fostering Zack Snyder‘s reputation as a talented visual maestro.

In other words: this is one film worth the trip down memory lane.

You can now catch 300 streaming on Netflix.