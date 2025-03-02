7 Great Marvel Comics We’ll Probably Never See in the MCU

A large part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s success comes from taking its cues from the comics. In Marvel’s source material, characters from different series can interact with and reference each other, resulting in an expansive yet cohesive fictional world. These series can even converge with one another in massive crossovers. Not only has the MCU translated this idea for its films and TV series, but it’s also adapted specific storylines from the pages of those comics. While staying mostly true to the spirit of the source material – such as Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War – certain creative liberties were taken to ensure that the story was accessible to a wide, mainstream audience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, not all of Marvel Comics’ iconic storylines can easily fit into the MCU. Some comics dive into darker, more mature themes that don’t gel with the franchise’s (mostly) family-friendly tone; feature narrative styles that don’t translate well from page to screen; or feature characters that the MCU can’t use. Despite their incredible storytelling and impact on the comics world, many of these arcs remain highly unlikely to be adapted into MCU films. The following list of seven Marvel comics would be a surprise to see realized on the big screen.

Spider-Man: Reign

This miniseries takes place in an alternate future in which an older Peter Parker has retired from being Spider-Man now that an oppressive government has clamped down on both superheroes and supervillains alike. He’s alone and depressed but is called into action one last time.

This is an incredibly bleak yet thoughtful take on the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and is far too dark compared to the more lighthearted tone established in the MCU’s take on the character. Still, with the introduction of the multiverse, Marvel Studios might be willing to at least give us a glimpse of this story on the big screen.

Fury

In this non-canon story, Fury is a washed-up relic of the Cold War who looks back to the good old days when he was taking out terrorists and mad scientists. However, he gets pulled into a war that even he doesn’t feel comfortable with, but a part of him relishes getting his hands dirty again.

Written by Garth Ennis (who’s no stranger to grim and gritty violence), Fury gives us a portrayal of the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent that is far more morally ambiguous than any previous version. The comics’ large amount of graphic sex and violence was enough to put off Stan Lee himself.

JLA/Avengers

The Grandmaster and Krona manipulate the Justice League and the Avengers into participating in a cosmic scavenger hunt. Of course, this leads to numerous bouts between the two teams across the multiverse, but when they realize they’ve been had, they put aside their differences for a team-up of the ages.

This classic story is one of the few times that the two biggest comic book publishers – DC Comics and Marvel Comics – joined together for a crossover event. But considering the logistics involved with bringing these characters together in a film, don’t expect the Justice League to pop up in an Avengers film anytime soon. Or ever. Maybe.

Thor: Vikings

Harald Jaekelsson and his Viking crew were cursed centuries ago for their atrocities, but have returned in the present to terrorize New York City. They easily lay waste to the Avengers, forcing Thor to assemble a new team to stop this band of seemingly unstoppable warriors from the past.

Writer Garth Ennis is known for not being a fan of superheroes, so when he gets the chance to write them, he really puts them through the wringer. The graphic violence alone would make this a tough sell for Marvel Studios, but having a film that sees its heroes brutalized like never before would make them very hesitant to adapt this miniseries.

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe

This series consists of three miniseries – Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe (2012), Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Again (2017), and Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One More Time (2024) – with each one featuring the Merc With The Mouth being manipulated into brutally slaughtering, well, everyone in the Marvel Universe.

This darkly humorous trilogy might be a little too darkly humorous for the MCU. We saw a little bit of this nihilistic tone in last year’s crowd-pleasing Deadpool and Wolverine, but that was still more lighthearted than Deadpool, say killing the Avengers.

The Punisher #17

While investigating a human trafficking operation, the Punisher encounters Wolverine and it doesn’t take long before the two engage in one of the most brutal – yet hilarious – fights in superhero comics. No matter what the Punisher does to Wolverine, he just keeps coming back, forcing the Punisher to park a steamroller on him. Literally.

Wolverine’s healing factor dilutes the brutality of the violence in this issue, but not by much. We’d bet that fans would be pretty surprised to see a team-up movie between the two antiheroes in which Wolverine gets his face blown off exploding his adamantium skull, shot in the groin, and more barbarous acts.

Siege

Siege follows Norman Osborn, now head of H.A.M.M.E.R. and the Dark Avengers, as he assaults Asgard, which is floating above Oklahoma, because of matters related to “national security.” But Thor, The Avengers, and many other heroes know that Osborn is up to something far more sinister.

As impactful as Siege was in the Marvel Comics universe, it would be monumentally difficult to pull off in the MCU. For starters, Marvel Studios has yet to introduce its version of Norman Osborn. Also, this crossover was the culmination of years of storylines, to the point that the MCU would have to plan a cinematic adaptation of this series well in advance.

What are some other Marvel comics you’re not expecting to see in the MCU?