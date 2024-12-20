Deadpool Is Going on a Killing Spree Across Marvel’s Multiverse

The Merc with a Mouth returns to his murdering ways in the upcoming five-issue miniseries, Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time. Launching in April 2025, this story sees writer Cullen Bunn finish up this beloved bloody trilogy with artist Dalibor Talajić. The plot will feature Deadpool gallivanting across the Marvel Multiverse to wipe out wild new versions of classic heroes. However, these aren’t the virtuous champions of old – these are evil, twisted variants of the Hulk, Captain America, and others, which means Wade Wilson can kill them all without a drop of remorse (not that he’s capable of feeling remorse, of course).

As madcap as the previous installments in this series were, Bunn has promised to up the ante even more with Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time, telling Marvel that he and Talajić “wouldn’t have come back to a new DEADPOOL KILLS story unless we could come up with something completely unexpected. And that’s what you’ll get here. You’ll also get what I think is the most epic Deadpool story of all time.”

While the other Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe stories took place in alternate timelines, the prospect of sending the Merc with a Mouth across the multiverse to butcher different versions of famous characters is an exciting one.

Talajić is just as excited about what this story has in store for readers as Bunn, saying, “This is the third time Cullen imagines Deadpool killing the whole Marvel Universe, and for the third time I am in awe with this guy’s imagination! Trust me, one hell of a ride awaits for you. I’m already halfway through and I’m having a blast! Something that started almost as a joke turned out to be a big event trilogy, 15 years in the making, and that makes me pretty proud!”

The first storyline in this trilogy kicked off in 2011 with the four-issue miniseries, Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe, which saw him forced into therapy by the X-Men. However, because Deadpool’s therapist is the supervillain Psycho-Man, their session goes awry and Deadpool’s already disturbed mind worsens. Under the influence of a newly developed personality, he kills Psycho-Man and then sets his sights on all other heroes and villains in the world. But that’s not enough either, as, in his typical fourth wall-breaking manner, Deadpool soon turns his attention to the comic book’s creators, and even the reader.

The series was a hit, so Bunn and Talajić returned in 2017 with the follow-up, Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Again. In a nod to the fan-favorite Wolverine storyline Old Man Logan, the plot sees Deadpool manipulated by Psycho-Man and Red Skull into believing that the world’s heroes are villains, prompting him to go on another killing spree. A handful of surviving heroes band together to stop Deadpool’s hilariously gory rampage, but his ability to break the fourth wall makes their job a tad difficult.

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #1 will be released on April 2, 2025.