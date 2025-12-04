A ‘90s Horror Classic Is Now Streaming Free (And It’s Getting a Remake Nearly 30 Years Later)

The ‘80s were a golden age for horror, but the ’90s certainly kept the momentum going with more than just a few iconic films. From The Sixth Sense and Misery to franchise-launching films like Scream and The Silence of the Lambs, horror flourished on the big screen, and some of the best movies of the ‘90s are being revisited today for modern remakes, including a cult favorite horror film that just started streaming on Tubi.

As Hollywood continues the reboot craze, it is getting ready to revisit The Faculty for a new remake, and fans of the 1998 original can now stream it for free. Director Robert Rodriguez’s cult favorite sci-fi horror film, written by Scream’s Kevin Williamson, joined Tubi’s free streaming lineup on December 1st. The movie is set at a rural Ohio town’s high school, where six students band together and fight back when parasites from outer space take control of their teachers and fellow students. Jordana Brewster, Clea DuVall, Josh Hartnett, Shawn Hatosy, Usher Raymond, Elijah Wood, and Jon Stewart star in the film, which grossed $63 million globally.

The Faculty Is a Top-Tier ‘90s Horror Movie

The Faculty’s ensemble cast of up-and-coming actors alone is enough to earn the movie a cult following, but the film rose through the ranks to become one of the best ‘90s horror films because it’s actually really good. The movie successfully blended the teen horror genre popularized by Williamson’s Scream with classic alien invasion tropes, with plenty of homages to creature feature classics thrown in. The Faculty also fully embraced its B-movie roots to deliver a fun and campy experience that still delivers all of the thrills and scares expected of a horror movie.

With a middling critical reception (it only holds a 58% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes) and relatively disappointing box office results compared to Williamson’s earlier horror, The Faculty never got the sequel it deserved. The film did develop a significant cult following in the years following its release, which likely in part contributed to Hollywood’s decision to revisit the movie for an upcoming remake. Back in February, Miramax announced it was developing a remake of the 1998 sci-fi thriller. Rodriguez is attached to the project as producer, with Drew Hancock writing the script. BoulderLight, the company behind Zach Cregger’s Barbarian and Weapons, will produce the movie, which doesn’t yet have a release date. Plot details haven’t yet been shared, and there haven’t yet been any casting announcements.

Other Horror Movies Now on Tubi

